GFURN.com introduces Canadian pay-later option with PayBright

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, June 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GFURN, a leading e-commerce furniture and home decor company headquartered in Montreal, Quebec is pleased to announce a partnership with PayBright to offer an installment payment option for Canadian e-commerce shoppers.

This additional payment option at checkout will offer Canadian customers a new flexible payment method. Plus, with PayBright's industry-leading technology, the process is fast and easy - customers get a real-time credit decision and their monthly payments are conveniently billed to their bank account or credit card.

GFURN is a multi-channel e-commerce company, operating with 3 divisions: B2C (with the GFURN.com e-commerce store), Wholesale (for interior designers, architects and brick & mortar retailers) and Dropshipping.

GFURN designs, sources and manufactures trendy and stylish furniture from all over the world. The company has a curated selection of mid-century furniture, scandinavian-inspired furniture, industrial furniture, chic modern furniture, design lightings and home decor accessories.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.