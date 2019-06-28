Mövenpick Hotel Istanbul: Green Practices On Trend

Mövenpick Hotel Istanbul

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / --Discover the exotic mix of ancient cultures and modern developments at the Mövenpick Hotel Istanbul. Situated in the 4. Levent district, this 5-star hotel is close to key business areas with easy access to fashionable shopping malls,Taksim Square and other Istanbul attractions.Green Globe recently recertified the Mövenpick Hotel Istanbul with the property receiving a magnificent compliance score of 98%.Mövenpick Hotel Istanbul was awarded its inaugural Green Globe Certification in 2012. Initially, the hotel implemented an integrated energy and environment program and various green measures such as LED lighting, water savers in guest bathrooms and the introduction of a bed linen and towel reuse program. Today, the hotel is dedicated to providing an enjoyable experience for business travellers as well as families. Energy and water usage varies accordingly. Some months and during festive times, large family groups stay at the property significantly increasing overall resource requirements. However, water and energy consumption is monitored daily in order to control and manage usage as effectively as possible.To ensure its Sustainability Management Plan is maintained throughout the property, employees are introduced to the hotel’s green practices during induction and daily sustainability training is provided to keep staff up to date with ongoing changes.To support regional development, local producers, and Turkish suppliers are preferred. Mövenpick Hotel Istanbul supports various CSR initiatives in the community as part of its philosophy that sustainability is about future generations where children can grow up in a positive, healthy and happy environment. The property hosts monthly meetings for LÖSEV (Foundation for Children with Leukemia), a non-profit organization that aims to provide educational and emotional support, financial assistance and health services for children who have life threatening leukemia or chronic blood disorders. Staff members also participate in blood donation drives run by the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement. Old clothing in good condition is donated by staff, then cleaned and ironed at the property’s laundry facilities and given to those in need.Environmental actions include the donation of young trees to the Aegean Forest Foundation by the hotel to reduce the effects of carbon emissions. Located next to the metro station, Mövenpick Hotel Istanbul encourages guests and conference delegates to opt for eco-friendly travel by train, tram, subway, bicycling and even on foot.About Green Globe CertificationGreen Globe is the worldwide sustainability system based on internationally accepted criteria for sustainable operation and management of travel and tourism businesses. Operating under a worldwide license, Green Globe is based in California, USA and is represented in over 83 countries. Green Globe is an Affiliate Member of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). For information, please visit www.greenglobe.com



