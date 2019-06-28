2019 Cardiovascular Drugs Market Companies Analysis - Merck, Sanofi, Pfizer, Novartis

TheBusinessResearchCompany.com offers Cardiovascular Drugs Global Market Report 2019 from its research database.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The cardiovascular drugs market expected to reach a value of nearly $86.67 billion by 2022, significantly growing at an annual growth rate of 1.2% during the forecast period. The growth in the Cardiovascular drugs market is due to increase in aging population, increase in the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and availability of more generic drugs that reduce the cost of treatment. However, the market for cardiovascular drugs is expected to face certain restraints from several factors such as rising government interventions and rising safety regulations.

The cardiovascular drugs market consists of sales of cardiovascular drugs and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce cardiovascular drugs to treat cardiovascular diseases. This industry includes establishments that produce anti-hypertensive drugs to prevent heart failure by controlling blood pressure and hypolipidemic drugs that reduce lipid and lipoprotein levels in the blood. It also consists of establishments, which produce antithrombotic drugs to treat arterial and venous thrombosis.

The global cardiovascular drugs market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type - The cardiovascular drugs market is segmented into anti-hypertensive drugs, hypolipidemics, anti thrombotics, other drugs for cardiovascular diseases (congestive heart failure, anti-arrhythmic and anti-anginal drugs) among these segments, the anti-hypertensive drugs market accounts for the largest share in the global Cardiovascular drugs market.

By Geography - The global cardiovascular drugs market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global cardiovascular drugs market.

Trends In The Cardiovascular Drugs Market

NOACs are gaining wider acceptance and are replacing traditionally used anti-coagulants such as Warfarin and Heparin. Anti-coagulants have long been used in prevention of thrombus formation in patients suffering with cardiovascular diseases. Use of NOACs makes it easier for patients to continue therapy post discharge as opposed to injections of Heparin and Warfarin which need medical assistance for administration. Some of the NOACs include Pradaxa (dabigatran etexilate) from Boehringer Ingelheim, Xarelto (rivaroxaban) from Janssen, and Eliquis (apixaban) from Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Potential Opportunities In The Cardiovascular Drugs Market

The decline in the market is due to patent expiries of a major brands of cardiovascular drugs such as Lipitor, Plavi and others. Loss of patency has increased the market scope for generic versions of the drug with a huge difference in the prices.

Major players in the global cardiovascular drugs market include Merck & Co, Sanofi S.A, Pfizer Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Novartis AG

Cardiovascular Drugs Global Market Report 2019 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides cardiovascular drugs market overviews, analyzes and forecasts cardiovascular drugs market size and growth for the global cardiovascular drugs market, cardiovascular drugs market share, cardiovascular drugs market players, cardiovascular drugs market size, cardiovascular drugs market segments and geographies, cardiovascular drugs market trends, cardiovascular drugs market drivers and cardiovascular drugs market restraints, cardiovascular drugs market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The cardiovascular drugs market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

