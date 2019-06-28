Historic 35-star folk art table symbolizing West Virginia's statehood in 1863 will be auctioned September 7th in Kansas

The Americana 35-Star Flag Folk Art Table, from the James R. and Barbara A. Miller collection, will be sold to the highest bidder (no reserve and no sales tax)

The workmanship of this piece is stunning. It really is a fine historical piece that I sincerely hope finds its way back to West Virginia.” — Jason Woody

DOUGLASS, KS, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- An Americana 35-Star Flag Folk Art Table, from the James R. and Barbara A. Miller collection, will be sold to the highest bidder (no reserve and no sales tax) on Saturday, September 7th by Woody Auction . It is nearly identical to an unsigned 13-Star Flag table that sold at Sotheby's New York. The auction is both online and at the Douglass, Kansas, auction hall. The event center is located at 130 East Third Street, and bidding starts at 9:30 am Central.The table, circa approximately 1860's, is made of solid wood and measures 31" tall x 35" wide x 25" deep. It features one three-compartment drawer the full width of the table. On the face of the drawer, two carved dueling pistols and a pyramid of ammunition are attached. Inside the drawer is the signature "Made & Designed by F. Wedin, Roxbury ," presumably a piano maker from Massachusetts during that time period.The top of the table highlights a carved, inlaid, and painted flag with 35 stars, symbolizing West Virginia's statehood on June 20, 1863. The side supports resemble anchors, the legs are formed like cannons, and the cross braces are shaped like rifles. The feet represent cannonballs."The workmanship of this piece is stunning," stated Jason Woody, Woody Auction's auctioneer. "It really is a fine historical piece that I sincerely hope finds its way back to West Virginia."People can register and bid online at www.liveauctioneers.com/woody-auction-llc . Bidders are encouraged to register at least 48 hours in advance. There is no buyer’s premium for bidders who attend in person and pay by cash or check. Online bidders will be charged a 15% buyer’s premium when paying by cash or check and a 5% convenience fee will be applied to all credit card charges.A preview of this item and all other lots available at this auction will be held Friday, September 6th, from 2:00 to 6:00 pm. The sale is subject to an 8.50% sales tax. For more info or terms and conditions visit the Woody Auction website: www.WoodyAuction.com Absentee bids will be accepted, with a written statement indicating the amount of the bid. The deadline to submit an absentee bid is 12 noon Thursday, September 5th. For convenience, absentee bids may be submitted by fax at 316-746-2145, or e-mail at info@woodyauction.com. There is no phone bidding.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.