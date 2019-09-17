THE NEWEST ADDITION TO ESTALA SELF-CARE ACCESSORIES IS HERE --- LUXURY BAMBOO BATH CADDY TRAY IN WHITE

Estala Skin Care has just released an exciting new product for its beauty accessories collection.

SEMINOLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Estala Skin Care has been known for its pharmaceutical grade skin care line and is now starting to make a buzz by selling top quality beauty accessories online.

Just in time for Fall 2019, this amazing skin care and accessories company has released their newest accessory -- the LUXURY BAMBOO BATH CADDY TRAY in white. You can be one of the first to purchase this in the new classy white color.

Estala's LUXURY BAMBOO BATHTUB TRAY is made from 100% eco-friendly & durable waterproof bamboo that will meet all of your needs, allowing you to experience ultimate relaxation in your bath. They have designed the caddy tray to make your personal time enjoyable and fun with several innovative built-in features:

Wine Glass Holder

Cellphone Slot

Ipad/Kindle/Tablet Stand

Soap Dish

The bathtub caddy tray is fully adjustable and fits nearly any tub size. You can say no to wet books & ruined electronics as it has a non-slip bottom, allowing you to experience ultimate relaxation in your bath.

As part of Estala Skin Care's mission to make everyone feel great and look their best, no matter what, their top-notch beauty accessories like the luxury bamboo bath caddy tray are affordable and simple to use. With this, you can bring a sense of ease to your long soak at home. This is the perfect way to treat yourself to some "ME" time. The luxury bamboo bath caddy tray comes with a 1-year warranty which offers either a replacement or a full refund, in the unlikely case that it does not perform as advertised.

Take a look at what some of their customers have said about this product in online reviews:

“I love this bath tray! Tub soaks are my #1 way to relax and unwind after a stressful day and this just upped the spa game! It has a spot for my candle, my green tea, book and a small plate of mandarin oranges! The quality is great - it's very sturdy, and adjusts to fit many different widths. Highly recommended!” - Paige

“I love this! I think I will be taking more baths again, time now to indulge. I almost forgot I was in the tub as I relaxed and read a magazine. Nothing including my phone or reading material got wet, just me. Fit securely with no problem. Very satisfied with this, exceeded my expectations!” - Cindi

For more information on the Estala Skin Care LUXURY BAMBOO BATH CADDY TRAY and other products, please visit https://estalaskincare.com/



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.