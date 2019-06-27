b-2Cool’s U.S. Strategy Extinguishes Fires to Reshape Native Type II Collagen Market

ANN ARBOR, Mich., June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bioiberica’s entry into the U.S. market for its native (undenatured) type II collagen, b-2Cool, through exclusive distributer Berg Nutrition, was initially met with attack; a story that parallels the problem this branded ingredient solves, teaching the body not to attack its own collagen.



/EIN News/ -- “Since we launched b-2Cool in the U.S. two years ago, we’ve unfortunately had to spend most of our time defending ourselves against attacks questioning the legal and regulatory status of b-2Cool despite external legal consultants confirming the legal patent and regulatory position of b-2Cool,” said Cai Berg, founder and president of Berg Nutrition. “b-2Cool is reshaping the native type II collagen category by providing an option for companies that is more cost effective and has a strong supply chain with no capacity issues.”

The Barcelona-based biotechnology company, Bioiberica , has been true to its branded ingredient name, b-2Cool, says Berg and has not taken an attack-back approach. With decades of experience in producing efficacious joint health ingredients of animal origin, Bioiberica has developed a new, proprietary process to manufacture b-2Cool while investing in its own clinical research on the ingredient. A unique feature of b-2Cool is that it delivers a minimum of 4% native collagen type II without any potassium.

“The real issue is that supplement brands have only had one native type II collagen option in the past, forcing them to accept certain terms and supply or stay out of the market entirely,” said Berg. “Now that we have spent the past two years extinguishing unwarranted legal fires, we can finally spend more time educating companies on what this ingredient can do for their joint health products.”

Neutralizing the destructive attacks on joints is exactly what b-2Cool does in order to help the joint stay healthy. Multiple causes can lead to degenerative changes in joint cartilage causing structural damage and exposing collagen to the surrounding environment. This damage is exacerbated because the immune system misinterprets the degraded joint cartilage as a foreign substance rather than endogenous tissue. This triggers an attack to neutralize the perceived threat, causing more cartilage destruction, reduced function and increased pain.

Native type II collagen, b-2Cool, sourced from chicken sternum obtained from USDA-approved facilities, works with the body’s immune system to teach it to modulate its response over time to exposed type II collagen. This non-threatening, “teaching approach” eventually leads to fewer attacks on the joint. Since b-2Cool acts through signaling, only small doses are necessary (40 mg/daily). By introducing this low-dose, triple-helix that mimics that of the joint cartilage, the immune system learns to recognize the body’s own collagen as endogenous, thereby reducing the attack on the cartilage and allowing the body to get on with the business of repairing the degraded joint.

Berg says he is also ready to get on with the business of getting b-2Cool in the hands of companies looking for a smarter and more cost-effective solution for joint health products. For more than 40 years, Bioiberica has been the international leader in joint care. Human clinical trials published in The Eurasian Journal of Medicine show b-2Cool significantly improves knee discomfort and function. Other studies published in Osteoporosis International show b-2Cool reduces joint discomfort. The branded ingredient has been proven to be safe and well-tolerated as type II collagen is a molecule that is naturally present in the body’s own tissues. For more information visit: www.bergnutrition.com .

Media Contact: Amy Summers 212-757-3419 or amy@pitchpublicitynyc.com Pitch Publicity



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.