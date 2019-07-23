Attorney David Klibaner Reveals the Danger of Carbon Monoxide Poisoning in Online Interview

Denver Attorney David Klibaner

DENVER, CO, USA , July 23, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Colorado attorney David Klibaner explained the dangers of carbon monoxide in a recent video interview.In the interview with AskTheLawyers.com™ , Klibaner explains that carbon monoxide is known as “the silent killer.” It is odorless and tasteless, and anything that has an exhaust and gas power can emit carbon monoxide. This includes stoves, furnaces, boilers, space heaters, gas dryers, or a car left on in an unventilated garage.He stressed that every home needs carbon monoxide detectors to detect an over-abundance of carbon monoxide. He also suggested getting your boilers and furnaces inspected for quality control as they are major contributors to potential carbon monoxide poisoning . He warned that carbon monoxide poisoning can occur in businesses, hotels, and homes.As a personal injury attorney, Klibaner has handled multiple cases involving carbon monoxide poisoning. One involved a faulty water boiler that emitted that gas because a pipe disconnected, so he filed suit against the manufacturer. Another involved an HVAC repairman who left his car running inside a family’s garage, allowing the noxious fumes to accumulate.He said that the symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning are similar to flu symptoms, including nausea, dizziness, headaches, and vomiting. He urged anyone who suspects they may have been exposed to carbon monoxide to contact an attorney immediately.“An attorney can help out in two ways, he said. “We can check the premise to see if carbon monoxide exposure occurred, make sure the victim sees a medical specialist to determine the true cause of your symptoms, and get them the help they need. And secondly, we can try to get compensation for the victim so they can at least have enough resources to get on with their lives if they’re losing money because they can no longer work or need expensive treatment.”David Klibaner is an injury attorney and founding partner of the Klibaner Law Firm PC. For more than 30 years, he has represented individuals injured or wronged by the careless acts of corporations, government entities, and other people. He can assist with claims anywhere in the country.Klibaner can be reached at 888-593-1295. There is more information about his practice at his AskTheLawyers.com™ profile.

Interview: Avoiding Carbon Monoxide Poisoning, The “Silent Killer”



