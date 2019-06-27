Hoyer Statement on Supreme Court Ruling Against the 2020 Census Citizenship Question

“Today’s Supreme Court ruling on the Trump Administration’s effort to interfere with the 2020 Census recognizes that the Commerce Department has not sufficiently explained why adding a citizenship question would be justified. Indeed, Chief Justice Roberts was right to call the Department’s attempts to justify its proposed citizenship question ‘a distraction.’ Everyone knows why the Administration seeks this change, because evidence has come to light proving it is a deliberate effort to undercount minorities and exclude communities from their proper representation and share of federal resources. “This decision is a reminder that advocates for equality and full representation must redouble our efforts to prevent tampering with the census and keep it nonpartisan. That’s what the Democratic-led House will continue to do, and I hope Republicans will join us in reaffirming that the census, as outlined in our Constitution, must be undertaken in a way that is fair, accurate, and counts every person in this country.”