Click here to read the PDF.
Democrats Safeguard our Democracy With Election Security Legislation
Foreign Interference Continues to Be a Risk to Our DemocracySpecial Counsel Mueller’s Report: “The Russian government interfered in the 2016 presidential election in sweeping and systematic fashion.” [Mueller Report, 4/18/19]
Daniel R. Coats, Director of National Intelligence: “Our adversaries and strategic competitors probably already are looking to the 2020 US elections as an opportunity to advance their interests. More broadly, US adversaries and strategic competitors almost certainly will use online influence operations to try to weaken democratic institutions, undermine US alliances and partnerships, and shape policy outcomes in the United States and elsewhere.” [Worldwide Threat Assessment, 1/29/19]
Adam S. Hickey, Deputy Assistant Attorney General at the Department of Justice: “Protecting our Nation’s democratic processes, including our elections, is among the Department’s top priorities, and malign foreign influence operations targeting those processes are among the most pressing threats our Nation faces.” [Congressional Testimony, 5/22/19]
Ellen L. Weintraub, Chair of the U.S. Federal Election Commission: “I have not witnessed a graver danger to our political system than the current threat posed by foreign adversaries set on interfering with U.S. elections. Nor have I ever seen a moment where it has been more essential for Congress to bolster our nation’s ability to combat attacks on our elections.” [Congressional Testimony, 5/22/19]
House Democrats Take Action to Secure Our ElectionsToday, the House will vote on the Securing America’s Federal Elections (SAFE Act) to improve the security and integrity of U.S. elections. The bill would authorize a $600 million Election Assistance Commission (EAC) grant program to assist states in securing election infrastructure. The EAC was established by the Help America Vote Act of 2002 (HAVA) and is an independent, bipartisan commission charged with assisting states in adopting modern voting systems, improving election security, and employing best practices to protect the integrity of voting systems. The grant program will assist states in replacing aging voting systems and taking other steps to protect election infrastructure. In addition to this EAC grant program, the legislation:
- Provides states with funding to maintain election infrastructure;
- Requires voting systems to use individual, durable, voter-verified paper ballots;
- Mandates risk limiting audits, which help detect incorrect election outcomes;
- Strengthens accountability for election technology vendors;
- Requires new accessibility requirements and establishes a grant program to study accessible paper ballot voting systems; and
- Prohibits wireless communication devices and internet connectivity from all systems.
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.