Southeastern States Celebrate Men’s Health in June
Communities Across the Globe Honor Men’s Health MonthWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2019, Mayors of the following cities in the Southeastern region of the United States have issued proclamations celebrating men’s health and fatherhood in June, helping educate men, boys, and their families about disease prevention, timely screenings, healthy lifestyles, and positive family relationships.
From Alabama:
Mayor Marty Handlon of Alabaster, AL
Mayor Bill Ham of Aubern, AL
Mayor Kenneth Gulley of Bessemer, AL
Mayor Steve Holt of Florence, AL
Mayor Todd Strange Montgomery, AL
Mayor Eddie Lowe of Phenix City, AL
Mayor Walter Maddox of Tuscaloosa, AL
From Arkansas:
Mayor Harold Perrin of Jonesboro, AR
Mayor Doug Sprouse of Springdale, AR
Mayor Allen Brown of Texarkana, AR
From Florida:
Mayor Steven Grant of Boynton Beach, FL
Mayor Gail Ash of Clermont, FL
Mayor Valdes-Fauli of Coral Gables, FL
Mayor Trantalis of Fort Lauderdale, FL
Mayor Lauren Poe of Gainesville, FL
Mayor Kathy Meehan of Melbourne, FL
Mayor Bill Barnett of Naples, FL
Mayor Kent Guinn of Ocala, FL
Mayor Buddy Dyer of Orlando, FL
Mayor Marciano of Palm Beach Gardens, FL
Mayor Lamar Fisher of Pompano Beach, FL
Mayor Liz of Alpert of Sarasoto, FL
Mayor Alahouzos of Tarpon Springs, FL
Mayor Muoio of West Palm Beach, FL
From Kentucky:
Mayor Lou Hartfiel of Crescent Springs, KY
Mayor Tom Watson of Owensboro, KY
From Louisiana:
Mayor Weston Broome of Baton Rouge, LA
Mayor Jamie Mayo of Monroe, LA
From North Carolina:
Mayor Harold Weinbrecht of Cary, NC
Mayor Alexander Lyes of Charlotte, NC
Mayor Nancy McFarlane of Raleigh, NC
Mayor Vivian Jones of Wake Forest, NC
Mayor Allen Joines of Winston-Salem, NC
From South Carolina:
Mayor Steve Benjamin of Columbia, SC
Mayor Gloria Hines of Darlington, SC
Mayor Carl Pennington of Hartsville, SC
Mayor Frank Crenshaw of Pendleton, SC
Mayor Junie White of Spartanburg, SC
From Tennessee:
Mayor Paul Tenhaken of Alcoa, TN
Mayor Andy Berke of Chattanooga, TN
Mayor Jerry Gist of Jackson, TN
Mayor John Clark of Kingsport, TN
Mayor Tony Aikens Lenoir City, TN
Mayor Jimmy Harris of Madison County, TN
Mayor Jim Strickland of Memphis, TN
Mayor McFarland of Murfreesboro, TN
Mayor Megan Berry of Nashville, TN
Mayor Venable of Sullivan County, TN
Mayor Cliff Berry of Tiptonville, TN
Mayor Terry Hailey of Union City, TN
From Virginia:
Mayor Allison Silberberg of Alexandria, VA
Mayor Donnie Tuck of Hampton, VA
Mayor McKinley Price of Newport News, VA
Mayor John Rowe of Portsmouth, VA
Mayor Sherman Lea of Roanoke, VA
Mayor Bobby Dyer of Virginia Beach, VA
From West Virginia:
Mayor Tom Mainella of Fairmount, WV
Mayor George Karos of Martinsburg, WV
Mayor William Kawecki of Morgantown, WV
Mayor Frank Crenshaw of Pendleton, South Carolina shared that, “Men’s Health is very important to the sustainability of our communities. I would like to thank Men’s Health for their efforts in working to educate all Municipalities on this important issue. The Town of Pendleton is proud to proclaim a week in June as Men’s Health Month in the Town.”
Mayor Buddy Dyre of Orlando, Florida stated, “As Mayor of the City of Orlando, our citizen’s health and wellbeing is extremely important to me. I am proud to partner with the Men’s Health Network to promote National Men’s Health Month and to bring awareness to the value of preventative health and its meaningful impact on preventing disease and death”. Mayor Dyer continued that, “Orlando citizens, especially men, are encouraged to increase their awareness of how important a healthy lifestyle, regular exercise and medical check-ups are. It is common for men to forget the importance of their own health. Choosing to become self aware of your personal health can increase longevity and ensure a better quality of life.”
The importance of this effort was also highlighted by a statement from the White House.
Raising awareness of the need for men and boys to live healthy lifestyles is critical to their wellbeing. The life expectancy for men is five years less than women, and men also have higher rates of death from cancer, diabetes, and heart disease. Moreover, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports women are 100% more likely to visit their doctor for annual exams and preventative services than men.
Report cards on the status of male health in each state can be found at the State of Men's Health website. Proclamations from every state be found at www.MensHealthMonth.com
“We applaud officials in their states for helping raise awareness of the health issues facing men and their families by recognizing this year’s men’s health awareness period,” said Ana Fadich, MPH, CHES, Vice President, Men’s Health Network, “communities around the globe continue to promote the health and well-being of men and boys throughout the month of June. We hope this year’s awareness period will help men and their families be more mindful of their health starting with a doctor’s appointment.”
Across the country, hundreds of health care professionals, private corporations, faith-based organizations, community groups, and other interested organizations help plan activities and events that focus on men’s health during June, and throughout the year. On June 15, MHN encourages participation in using the #ShowUsYourBlue hashtag on social media where participants raised awareness about men’s health issues by Wearing BLUE.
For ideas and free resources in both English and Spanish, visit www.MensHealthMonth.org
This year also marks the 25th anniversary of the establishment of National Men’s Health Week, as part of the larger awareness period of Men’s Health Month. The legislation was sponsored by Senator Bob Dole and Congressman Bill Richardson and was signed into law by President Bill Clinton on May 31, 1994.
Men’s Health Month and Men’s Health Week are organized by Men's Health Network MHN), an international non-profit organization whose mission is to reach men, boys, and their families where they live, work, play, and pray with health prevention messages and tools, screening programs, educational materials, advocacy opportunities, and patient navigation. Learn more about MHN at www.menshealthnetwork.org and follow them on Twitter @MensHlthNetwork and Facebook at www.facebook.com/menshealthnetwork. For more information on MHN's ongoing Dialogue on Men's Health series, visit www.dialogueonmenshealth.com
###
Joshua Garner
Men's Health Network
+1 2025436461
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.