Southeastern States Celebrate Men’s Health in June

June is Men's Health Month Men's Health Week Celebrates its 25th Anniversary

Communities Across the Globe Honor Men’s Health Month

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- In 2019, Mayors of the following cities in the Southeastern region of the United States have issued proclamations celebrating men’s health and fatherhood in June, helping educate men, boys, and their families about disease prevention, timely screenings, healthy lifestyles, and positive family relationships.From Alabama:Mayor Marty Handlon of Alabaster, ALMayor Bill Ham of Aubern, ALMayor Kenneth Gulley of Bessemer, ALMayor Steve Holt of Florence, ALMayor Todd Strange Montgomery, ALMayor Eddie Lowe of Phenix City, ALMayor Walter Maddox of Tuscaloosa, ALFrom Arkansas:Mayor Harold Perrin of Jonesboro, ARMayor Doug Sprouse of Springdale, ARMayor Allen Brown of Texarkana, ARFrom Florida:Mayor Steven Grant of Boynton Beach, FLMayor Gail Ash of Clermont, FLMayor Valdes-Fauli of Coral Gables, FLMayor Trantalis of Fort Lauderdale, FLMayor Lauren Poe of Gainesville, FLMayor Kathy Meehan of Melbourne, FLMayor Bill Barnett of Naples, FLMayor Kent Guinn of Ocala, FLMayor Buddy Dyer of Orlando, FLMayor Marciano of Palm Beach Gardens, FLMayor Lamar Fisher of Pompano Beach, FLMayor Liz of Alpert of Sarasoto, FLMayor Alahouzos of Tarpon Springs, FLMayor Muoio of West Palm Beach, FLFrom Kentucky:Mayor Lou Hartfiel of Crescent Springs, KYMayor Tom Watson of Owensboro, KYFrom Louisiana:Mayor Weston Broome of Baton Rouge, LAMayor Jamie Mayo of Monroe, LAFrom North Carolina:Mayor Harold Weinbrecht of Cary, NCMayor Alexander Lyes of Charlotte, NCMayor Nancy McFarlane of Raleigh, NCMayor Vivian Jones of Wake Forest, NCMayor Allen Joines of Winston-Salem, NCFrom South Carolina:Mayor Steve Benjamin of Columbia, SCMayor Gloria Hines of Darlington, SCMayor Carl Pennington of Hartsville, SCMayor Frank Crenshaw of Pendleton, SCMayor Junie White of Spartanburg, SCFrom Tennessee:Mayor Paul Tenhaken of Alcoa, TNMayor Andy Berke of Chattanooga, TNMayor Jerry Gist of Jackson, TNMayor John Clark of Kingsport, TNMayor Tony Aikens Lenoir City, TNMayor Jimmy Harris of Madison County, TNMayor Jim Strickland of Memphis, TNMayor McFarland of Murfreesboro, TNMayor Megan Berry of Nashville, TNMayor Venable of Sullivan County, TNMayor Cliff Berry of Tiptonville, TNMayor Terry Hailey of Union City, TNFrom Virginia:Mayor Allison Silberberg of Alexandria, VAMayor Donnie Tuck of Hampton, VAMayor McKinley Price of Newport News, VAMayor John Rowe of Portsmouth, VAMayor Sherman Lea of Roanoke, VAMayor Bobby Dyer of Virginia Beach, VAFrom West Virginia:Mayor Tom Mainella of Fairmount, WVMayor George Karos of Martinsburg, WVMayor William Kawecki of Morgantown, WVMayor Frank Crenshaw of Pendleton, South Carolina shared that, “Men’s Health is very important to the sustainability of our communities. I would like to thank Men’s Health for their efforts in working to educate all Municipalities on this important issue. The Town of Pendleton is proud to proclaim a week in June as Men’s Health Month in the Town.”Mayor Buddy Dyre of Orlando, Florida stated, “As Mayor of the City of Orlando, our citizen’s health and wellbeing is extremely important to me. I am proud to partner with the Men’s Health Network to promote National Men’s Health Month and to bring awareness to the value of preventative health and its meaningful impact on preventing disease and death”. Mayor Dyer continued that, “Orlando citizens, especially men, are encouraged to increase their awareness of how important a healthy lifestyle, regular exercise and medical check-ups are. It is common for men to forget the importance of their own health. Choosing to become self aware of your personal health can increase longevity and ensure a better quality of life.”The importance of this effort was also highlighted by a statement from the White House Raising awareness of the need for men and boys to live healthy lifestyles is critical to their wellbeing. The life expectancy for men is five years less than women, and men also have higher rates of death from cancer, diabetes, and heart disease. Moreover, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports women are 100% more likely to visit their doctor for annual exams and preventative services than men.Report cards on the status of male health in each state can be found at the State of Men's Health website. Proclamations from every state be found at www.MensHealthMonth.com “We applaud officials in their states for helping raise awareness of the health issues facing men and their families by recognizing this year’s men’s health awareness period,” said Ana Fadich, MPH, CHES, Vice President, Men’s Health Network, “communities around the globe continue to promote the health and well-being of men and boys throughout the month of June. We hope this year’s awareness period will help men and their families be more mindful of their health starting with a doctor’s appointment.”Across the country, hundreds of health care professionals, private corporations, faith-based organizations, community groups, and other interested organizations help plan activities and events that focus on men’s health during June, and throughout the year. On June 15, MHN encourages participation in using the #ShowUsYourBlue hashtag on social media where participants raised awareness about men’s health issues by Wearing BLUE.For ideas and free resources in both English and Spanish, visit www.MensHealthMonth.org This year also marks the 25th anniversary of the establishment of National Men’s Health Week, as part of the larger awareness period of Men’s Health Month. The legislation was sponsored by Senator Bob Dole and Congressman Bill Richardson and was signed into law by President Bill Clinton on May 31, 1994.Men’s Health Month and Men’s Health Week are organized by Men's Health Network MHN), an international non-profit organization whose mission is to reach men, boys, and their families where they live, work, play, and pray with health prevention messages and tools, screening programs, educational materials, advocacy opportunities, and patient navigation. Learn more about MHN at www.menshealthnetwork.org and follow them on Twitter @MensHlthNetwork and Facebook at www.facebook.com/menshealthnetwork . For more information on MHN's ongoing Dialogue on Men's Health series, visit www.dialogueonmenshealth.com ###



