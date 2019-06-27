Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Utah, and Wyoming Celebrate Men’s Health in June

June is Men's Health Month Men's Health Week Celebrates its 25th Anniversary

Communities Across the Globe Honor Men’s Health Month

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- In 2019, Mayors of the following cities in the Rocky Mountain region of the United States have issued proclamations celebrating men’s health and fatherhood in June, helping educate men, boys, and their families about disease prevention, timely screenings, healthy lifestyles, and positive family relationships.From Colorado:Mayor Marc Williams of Arvada, COMayor Marsha Berzins of Aurora, COMayor Suzanne Jones of Boulder, COMayor Stephanie of Piko Centenial, COMayor Michael Hancock of Denver, COMayor Heidi Williams of Thornton, COFrom Idaho:Mayor Steve Widmyer of Coeur D’Alene, IDMayor Tammy De Weerd of Meridian, IDFrom Montana:Mayor Joe Purcell of Hardin, MTFrom Utah:Mayor Richard Brunst of Orem, UTMayor Jackie Biskupski of Salt Lake City, UTFrom Wyoming:Mayor Charles Powell of Casper, WYMayor Pete Muldoon of Jackson, WYMayor Tim Kaumo of Rock Springs, WYMayor Marc Williams of Arvada, Colorado stated that, “With men living five years less on average than women, it is important that all sons, fathers and grandfathers take advantage of proactive health options so that they can continue to be productive family members and contributors to our communities.”The importance of this effort was also highlighted by a statement from the White House Raising awareness of the need for men and boys to live healthy lifestyles is critical to their wellbeing. The life expectancy for men is five years less than women, and men also have higher rates of death from cancer, diabetes, and heart disease. Moreover, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports women are 100% more likely to visit their doctor for annual exams and preventative services than men.Report cards on the status of male health in each state can be found at the State of Men's Health website. Proclamations from every state be found at www.MensHealthMonth.com “We applaud officials in their states for helping raise awareness of the health issues facing men and their families by recognizing this year’s men’s health awareness period,” said Ana Fadich, MPH, CHES, Vice President, Men’s Health Network, “communities around the globe continue to promote the health and well-being of men and boys throughout the month of June. We hope this year’s awareness period will help men and their families be more mindful of their health starting with a doctor’s appointment.”Across the country, hundreds of health care professionals, private corporations, faith-based organizations, community groups, and other interested organizations help plan activities and events that focus on men’s health during June, and throughout the year. On June 15, MHN encourages participation in using the #ShowUsYourBlue hashtag on social media where participants raised awareness about men’s health issues by Wearing BLUE.For ideas and free resources in both English and Spanish, visit www.MensHealthMonth.org This year also marks the 25th anniversary of the establishment of National Men’s Health Week, as part of the larger awareness period of Men’s Health Month. The legislation was sponsored by Senator Bob Dole and Congressman Bill Richardson and was signed into law by President Bill Clinton on May 31, 1994.Men’s Health Month and Men’s Health Week are organized by Men's Health Network MHN), an international non-profit organization whose mission is to reach men, boys, and their families where they live, work, play, and pray with health prevention messages and tools, screening programs, educational materials, advocacy opportunities, and patient navigation. Learn more about MHN at www.menshealthnetwork.org and follow them on Twitter @MensHlthNetwork and Facebook at www.facebook.com/menshealthnetwork . For more information on MHN's ongoing Dialogue on Men's Health series, visit www.dialogueonmenshealth.com ###



