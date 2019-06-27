Hoyer Statement on Supreme Court Decision on Partisan Redistricting

“Today’s Supreme Court decision only further highlights the need for national, comprehensive redistricting reform. Both parties have used the redistricting process for partisan ends; only through the mutual agreement and cooperation of both parties will this practice end. The House took action in March, when we passed the For the People Act, to end partisan redistricting on a national basis. I strongly urge the Senate to take up our legislation and pass it. We must ensure that all Americans’ voices are equally heard in Congress.”