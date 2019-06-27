Eastern States Celebrate Men’s Health in June

June is Men's Health Month Men's Health Week Celebrates its 25th Anniversary

Communities Across the Globe Honor Men’s Health Month

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- In 2019, Mayors of the following cities in the Eastern region of the United States have issued proclamations celebrating men’s health and fatherhood in June, helping educate men, boys, and their families about disease prevention, timely screenings, healthy lifestyles, and positive family relationships.From Connecticut:Mayor Jayme Stevenson of Darien, CTMayor Marcie Leclerc of East Hartford, CTMayor Peter Tesei of Greenwich, CTMayor Curt Batzano Leng of Hamden, CTMayor Daniel Drew of Middletown, CTMayor Toni Harp of New Haven, CTMayor Harry Rilling of Norwalk, CTMayor David Martin of Stamford, CTMayor Neil O’Leary of Waterbury, CTMayor Shari Cantor of West Hartford, CTFrom Maine:Chief Ralph DanaOf the PassamaquoddyTribe Pleasant PointFrom Maryland:Mayor Marc Elrich of Montgomery Co, MDMayor Jacob Day of Salisbury, MDFrom Massachusetts:Mayor Jasiel Correia of Fall River, MAMayor Domenic Sarno of Springfield, MAMayor Jeannette McCarthy of Waltham, MAFrom New Hampshire:Mayor Jim Bouley of Concord, NHMayor Joshua Bourdon of Derry, NHMayor Jack Blalock of Portsmouth, NHFrom New Jersey:Mayor James Davis of Bayonne, NJMayor Francisco Moran of Camden, NJMayor Brad Cohen of East Brunswick, NJMayor John Labrosse of Hackensack, NJMayor Ravi Bhalla of Hoboken, NJMayor Victor DeLuca of Maplewood, NJMayor James Cahill of New Brunswick, NJMayor Ras Baraka of Newark, NJMayor Hector Lora of Passaic, NJMayor Reed Gusciora of Trenton, NJFrom New York:Mayor Chad Lupinacci of Huntington, NYMayor Samuel Teresi of Jamestown, NYMayor Paul Dyster of Niagara Falls, NYMayor Robert Rolison of Poughkeepsie, NYMayer Lovely Warren of Rochester, NYMayor Gary McCarthy of Schenectady, NYMayor Mike Spano of Yonkers, NYFrom Pennsylvania:Mayor Ray O’Connell of Allentown, PAMayor Eric Papenfuse of Harrisburg, PAMayor Frank Janakovic of Johnstown, PAMayor William Peduto of Pittsburg, PAMayor William Courtright of Scranton, PAFrom Rhode Island:Mayor Allan Fung of Cranston, RIFrom Washington, D.C:Mayor Muriel Bowser, DCMayor Neil M. O’Leary of Waterbury, Connecticut stated that, “Connecticut has a statewide Fatherhood Initiative that promotes healthy lives and healthy family relationships. I commend the Men’s Health Network for supporting all aspects of men’s health nationwide.”Mayor Shari Cantor of West Hartford, Connecticut continued that, “West Hartford is proud to support Men’s Health Network’s mission of building public awareness around the importance of a healthy lifestyle, regular exercise, routine medical check-ups and preventative health practices such as early detection for everyone.”The importance of this effort was also highlighted by a statement from the White House Raising awareness of the need for men and boys to live healthy lifestyles is critical to their wellbeing. The life expectancy for men is five years less than women, and men also have higher rates of death from cancer, diabetes, and heart disease. Moreover, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports women are 100% more likely to visit their doctor for annual exams and preventative services than men.Report cards on the status of male health in each state can be found at the State of Men's Health website. Proclamations from every state be found at www.MensHealthMonth.com “We applaud officials in their states for helping raise awareness of the health issues facing men and their families by recognizing this year’s men’s health awareness period,” said Ana Fadich, MPH, CHES, Vice President, Men’s Health Network, “communities around the globe continue to promote the health and well-being of men and boys throughout the month of June. We hope this year’s awareness period will help men and their families be more mindful of their health starting with a doctor’s appointment.”Across the country, hundreds of health care professionals, private corporations, faith-based organizations, community groups, and other interested organizations help plan activities and events that focus on men’s health during June, and throughout the year. On June 15, MHN encourages participation in using the #ShowUsYourBlue hashtag on social media where participants raised awareness about men’s health issues by Wearing BLUE.For ideas and free resources in both English and Spanish, visit www.MensHealthMonth.org This year also marks the 25th anniversary of the establishment of National Men’s Health Week, as part of the larger awareness period of Men’s Health Month. The legislation was sponsored by Senator Bob Dole and Congressman Bill Richardson and was signed into law by President Bill Clinton on May 31, 1994.Men’s Health Month and Men’s Health Week are organized by Men's Health Network MHN), an international non-profit organization whose mission is to reach men, boys, and their families where they live, work, play, and pray with health prevention messages and tools, screening programs, educational materials, advocacy opportunities, and patient navigation. Learn more about MHN at www.menshealthnetwork.org and follow them on Twitter @MensHlthNetwork and Facebook at www.facebook.com/menshealthnetwork . For more information on MHN's ongoing Dialogue on Men's Health series, visit www.dialogueonmenshealth.com



