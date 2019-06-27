Department of Defense Identifies Army Casualties

IMMEDIATE RELEASE

The Department of Defense announced today the deaths of two soldiers who were supporting Operation Freedom's Sentinel.

Both soldiers died June 25, 2019, in Uruzgan Province, Afghanistan as a result of wounds sustained from small arms fire while engaged in combat operations. The incident is under investigation.

The deceased are:

Master Sgt. Micheal B. Riley, 32, of Heilbronn, Germany. Riley was assigned to 2nd Battalion, 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne), Fort Carson, Colorado.

Sgt. James G. Johnston, 24, of Trumansburg, New York. Johnston was assigned to 79th Ordnance Battalion (Explosive Ordnance Disposal), 71st Ordnance Group, Fort Hood, Texas.

For more information regarding Master Sgt. Micheal B. Riley, media may contact Lt. Col. Loren Bymer, public affairs chief, U.S. Army Special Operations Command, at 910-432-3383 or loren.bymer@socom.mil.

For more information regarding Sgt. James G. Johnston, media may contact Mr. Christopher Haug at 254-287-9993 or www.forthoodpresscenter.com.