Avid Leaps Forward in TV Production Speed and Teamwork with Breakthrough MediaCentral Platform Update

More powerful and intuitive user experience, greater agility in creating and distributing content from anywhere, and flexible cloud deployment options are among the enhancements in the new MediaCentral platform

BURLINGTON, Mass., June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avid ® ( Nasdaq: AVID ) today released MediaCentral® 2019 , the highly anticipated next generation of the media and entertainment industry’s most comprehensive media workflow platform for TV news, sports and post-production operations.



“We’ve taken the core business capabilities of MediaCentral, the richest media platform available, and redesigned it so our customers—whether they are a team of two or an organization of thousands—have easy access to information, assets and apps so they can turn around their content faster than ever before,” said Raymond Thompson, Director of Broadcast and Media Solutions Marketing at Avid.

MediaCentral 2019 scales to meet the needs of today’s and tomorrow’s journalists who collaborate in increasingly dispersed teams as they strive to create engaging shows and stories faster and be first to break news on air and on social media. MediaCentral’s unified platform has a customizable suite of creative tools and media management, which enable teams to work simply from within the modern user interface, create and collaborate from anywhere using any device, and deploy the platform with seamless cloud integration for a full cloud solution or an on-prem/cloud hybrid approach.

With MediaCentral 2019, teams—across multiple geographic locations—can quickly ingest, log, search, edit, distribute, and publish video content to any number of outlets, giving them the agility to create better content faster and maximize its value. All-new MediaCentral functionality includes:

Collaboration across multiple sites: Up to six production sites can connect, enabling sharing and powerful searching of content in different locations for greater accessibility and collaboration. Content creators can search, browse, and play back media remotely with the same performance as if stored locally.

Up to six production sites can connect, enabling sharing and powerful searching of content in different locations for greater accessibility and collaboration. Content creators can search, browse, and play back media remotely with the same performance as if stored locally. Faster and more intuitive search: Find media faster by using the new query builder, and expanded filtering (metadata, dates, and favorites). Users get the right results faster and are better able to leverage and monetize their media assets. The Phonetic Index option allows users to find all clips that contain the words that they’re looking for in a matter of seconds.

Find media faster by using the new query builder, and expanded filtering (metadata, dates, and favorites). Users get the right results faster and are better able to leverage and monetize their media assets. The Phonetic Index option allows users to find all clips that contain the words that they’re looking for in a matter of seconds. New logging capabilities: Users can log assets with meaningful details quickly. Ideal for sports, news, reality TV, and post production, the new Log app allows loggers to tag information as it happens, and mark in/out points quickly, enabling other team members to easily search large amounts of media and find the right clips faster.

Users can log assets with meaningful details quickly. Ideal for sports, news, reality TV, and post production, the new Log app allows loggers to tag information as it happens, and mark in/out points quickly, enabling other team members to easily search large amounts of media and find the right clips faster. Automated file ingest: Ingest high volumes of media through a web browser or volume ingest with full Avid Media Access (AMA) support in the Ingest desktop app.

Ingest high volumes of media through a web browser or volume ingest with full (AMA) support in the Ingest desktop app. Flexible deployment: Users can set up the platform however they want and transition it as business needs evolve. MediaCentral can be deployed on premises in a facility, in a private data center, or with a hybrid model.

These new functions enhance and extend the industry-standard platform’s modular, scalable design and full suite of apps, services, and connectors that accelerate every part of the media creation and publishing workflow.

For more information on MediaCentral 2019.6, visit www.avid.com/products/mediacentral .

About Avid

Avid delivers the most open and efficient media platform, connecting content creation with collaboration, asset protection, distribution, and consumption. Avid’s preeminent customer community uses Avid’s comprehensive tools and workflow solutions to create, distribute and monetize the most watched, loved and listened to media in the world—from prestigious and award-winning feature films to popular television shows, news programs and televised sporting events, and celebrated music recordings and live concerts. With the most flexible deployment and pricing options, Avid’s industry-leading solutions include Media Composer®, Pro Tools®, Avid NEXIS®, MediaCentral®, iNEWS®, AirSpeed®, Sibelius®, Avid VENUE™, FastServe®, and Maestro™. For more information about Avid solutions and services, visit www.avid.com , connect with Avid on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter , YouTube , LinkedIn , or subscribe to Avid Blogs .

