27 June 2019

Food and Drink Federation publishes shortlist for Awards 2019

Back to list of articles

The Food and Drink Federation (FDF) has announced the shortlist for the Food and Drink Federation Awards 2019, which take place on Thursday 19 September at The Royal Lancaster, London. The annual awards celebrate the diversity, dynamism, and dedication of those who work in the industry and ensure that food and drink is so widely enjoyed across the UK, and around the world.

This year saw a record number of entries with the shortlist for each category chosen by an expert panel of judges. Nominees include household names as well as new products and faces and this year's awards include a new category, Registered Nutritionist / Dietitian of the Year. Nutritionists and dietitians support our industry in improving the health of the nation and are crucial to innovative new product development. This new accolade will recognise an individual who has made an exceptional contribution to the food and drink sector in that field.

This prestigious event brings together around 500 guests to celebrate the success of the winners and the strength of the food and drink industry. Jay Rayner, British journalist, writer, broadcaster and celebrity restaurant critic, returns to host the ceremony.

The headline sponsor for the event is Santander, with menu and wine sponsored by Birds Eye Ltd and table plan sponsored by The Gap Partnership. This year's category sponsors are IFST, RSSL, PepsiCo UK, Santander, and Sheffield Hallam University.

Ian Wright CBE, Chief Executive of the Food and Drink Federation, said:

“Congratulations to all the teams, individuals, and brands that were nominated for our Awards. The strength of our industry is its breadth and its boldness, each category will be hard fought. Despite the political uncertainty we face, our industry will continue to produce the high-quality and innovative goods for which we are known worldwide. Now more than ever, it is vital that we celebrate our success together. I look forward to toasting our shortlisted nominees in September.”

FDF Awards 2019 Shortlist

Apprentice of the Year:

Weetabix - Sam Dagley

Unilever UK & Ireland - Abigail Davidson

OAL - Kyle Constable

Premier Foods - Gareth Thompson

BV Dairy - Dennis Bell

ABP UK - Millie Blackburn

Brand Launch of the Year:

The Meatless Farm Co

pladis - Flipz

Premier Foods - Mr Kipling Unicorn Slices

Häagen-Dazs - Häagen-Dazs Mini-Cups Collection

Nature Valley - Nature Valley Nut Butter Cups

Samworth Brothers - Honest Crust

Britvic plc - Robinsons Fruit Creations and Robinsons Fruit Cordials

Campaign of the Year:

FareShare - Feed People First

Gosh! Food - The Gosh! Kindness Café

Birds Eye - Captain Birds Eye 'Real Food. Simply Made' campaign

Mr Kipling – Premier Foods - Mr Kipling & Roald Dahl's Splendiferous Summer Partnership

Mondelez International - Cadbury Inventor

apetito UK Ltd - Wiltshire Farm Foods Rebrand

Community Partner:

Loch Duart - Salmon Pool Community Fund

Valeo Foods UK - Rowse Hives for Lives

Coca-Cola Great Britain - ParkLives from Coca-Cola Great Britain

FareShare - Fight Hunger, Create Change

Bags of Taste - Bags of Taste, combating food poverty

Company Shop Group - Community Shop: Building Stronger Individuals and More Confident Communities

Diet & Health:

Kellogg's - Kellogg's Coco Pops Sugar Reduction

Britvic - A Healthier Everyday

McCain Foods (GB) Ltd - McCain Home Chips Lighter

Mondelez International - Cadbury Dairy Milk 30% Less Sugar

Kerry Taste & Nutrition - Nutritional Optimisation in Beverage for our Foodservice customers through reformulation and NPD

Kellogg Company – W.K. Kellogg No Added Sugar Granolas

Education Initiative:

RSSL - Science Takes to the Road with RSSL

PepsiCo International - The PepsiCo Beaumont Park STEM Initiative

Coca-Cola European Partners - Coca-Cola European Partners and UK Youth's 'Reach Up' programme

Nestlé UK & Ireland, Girvan factory - Nestlé Girvan educational biodiversity site

Warburtons Ltd - Discover Warburtons Wheat project

Emerging Business (sponsored by RSSL):

Yorica!

Techni-K

Kolibri Drinks

Bon Accord Soft Drinks

NEMI Teas

The Meatless Farm Co

Mr Lee's Pure Foods Co.

Environmental Leadership:

Raynor Foods Ltd - Rosemary Gardens – Sustainable Food Systems

The Bay Fish and Chips - The Bay Fish and Chips

WWF/Coca-Cola Foundation Partnership - WWF/Coca-Cola Foundation Partnership

Nestlé UK&I - Leveraging Environmental Sustainability Through Collaboration

pladis UK&I - #RoadtoZero

Tate & Lyle Sugars - From sugar cane to building bricks: turning a by-product into a sustainable ingredient for artisan bricks

Exporter of the Year (sponsored by Santander):

Ramsden International

Millennium Group

St Pierre Groupe Ltd

Belvoir Fruit Farms

Global Brands Ltd.

Mr Lee's Pure Foods Co.

Food and Drink Engineer of the Year (sponsored by Sheffield Hallam University):

British Sugar - Grahame Poole

BV Dairy - Ryan Schouten

Mondelez International - Alexandra Agg

Siemens Digital Industries - Craig Moore

Food and Drink Scientist of the Year (sponsored by IFST):

RSSL - Carole Bingley

The Rowett Institute, University of Aberdeen and SEFARI Gateway - Alexandra Johnstone

Agrico UK Ltd - Steven Muir

Raynor Foods Ltd - Durran Eden

Unilever UK & Ireland - Jacquie de Silva

PepsiCo International - Suzanne Davies

KP Snacks - David Clark

HR Initiative:

pladis UK&I - Positive minds

KP Snacks - Making mental health a priority at KP Snacks

Weetabix Food Company - Weetabix's Induction Experience

Birds Eye UK - Birds Eye UK Commercial Capability programme

Unilever - Unilever Integrated Talent Strategy

Mondelez International - BOOST Employee Wellbeing Programme

apetito UK Ltd - English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) Project

Innovation:

Made for Drink - Reclaim the pub for the local community via sublime snacks that pair perfectly with your favourite alcoholic tipples.

RSSL and The Meatless Farm Co - Meat Free Mince - affordable, unique and lovingly made from plants

Garçon Wines - Sustainable, flat wine bottle and game-changing 10 Flat Bottle Case

Company Shop Group - Unlocking the full potential in surplus – commercially, socially and environmentally

Raynor Foods Ltd - Rosemary Gardens - our on-site hydroponic, vertical, self-contained farm

KP Snacks - IWS: Making tomorrow better than today at KP Snacks

Hawkshead Relish - Hawkshead Relish Company Black Garlic Range

Registered Nutritionist / Dietitian of the Year:

Chartwells, Compass UK&I - Meg Longworth

Nomad Foods - Lauren Woodley

Huel - James Collier

pladis UK&I - Hannah Theobald

Ella's Kitchen - Claire Baseley

Raynor Foods Ltd - Caroline Page

Premier Foods - Luise Kloster

Rising Star (sponsored by PepsiCo UK):

Birds Eye UK - James McComas

Birds Eye - Natalie Lee

British Sugar - Rasan Chandra

Mondelez International - Lydia Cordice

Premier Foods - Jessica Kelly

Mondelez International - Alexandra Agg

More Information

Contact Skye Oudemans, Corporate Affairs Division, at: skye.oudemans@fdf.org.uk, or 02074207120.

Back to list of articles