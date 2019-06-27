Clutch Recognizes iTechArt as Top Development Company In Six Categories

iTechArt keeps scoring high on Clutch.co annual rankings of leading software developers.

NEW YORK, NY, USA, June 27, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clutch, a leading B2B ratings and reviews platform in the tech industry, has released their annual rankings of the best software development companies, naming the NYC-based engineering firm iTechArt among leaders in six categories: the time-tested Java, .NET, AngularJS and NodeJS, as well as the new emerging Machine Learning and Chatbots.In their rankings, Clutch relies on the analysis of providers’ client satisfaction, market coverage, and sustained business results in specified categories. Based on Clutch reviews and ratings, companies are then able to make thoughtful decisions while picking technology vendors that are best suitable for their goals and needs.According to the platform, iTechArt has been chosen due to their exceptional expertise in software development across multiple industries, including FinTech, HealthTech and Ecommerce, proven by 5-star client reviews . The company has been consistently recognized by Clutch in the past as well, making it to the top global B2B companies in 2018 and leading New York City B2B companies in 2019.iTechArt helps both VC-backed startups and mature tech companies get through all the software engineering stages while bringing their products to market. By tapping iTechArt’s experience in over 30 tech domains, they can quickly scale their development capabilities.About iTechArtFounded in 2002, iTechArt helps VC-backed startups and fast-growing tech companies create successful, scalable products by building agile-dedicated teams for web, mobile, big data, QA & testing, and DevOps projects. To learn more about iTechArt Group, go to https://www.itechart.com/ About ClutchLocated in Washington, DC, Clutch connects businesses with the best-fit business service and software vendors so they can tackle business challenges with confidence. Clutch’s methodology compares providers in a specific market based on verified client reviews, services offered, work quality, and market presence.



