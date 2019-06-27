Motoinsight launches digital retailing solution for Genesis Motors Australia

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, CANADA and SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Motoinsight, a leading provider of digital retailing solutions for the automotive industry, today announced the international growth of their partnership with Genesis Motors as the automaker expands into the Australian market. Motoinsight now serves automakers in the United States, Canada and Australia with its technology.

The Genesis brand launches in Australia with a customer experience enabled by Motoinsight’s MotoCommerce™ digital retailing platform. This follows the success of the Genesis at Home purchase experience launched in Canada using MotoCommerce in late 2016. Genesis at Home was a global industry first that enabled customers to complete the purchase process entirely online.

“Creating a unique customer experience that holds true in a global context was a key priority in the launch of our Genesis brand for the Australian market,” said Linda Fabis, National Marketing Manager for Genesis Motors Australia. “Having witnessed the success of Genesis at Home in Canada, it followed that we would offer that same transparency and convenience to our Australian customers.”

The MotoCommerce platform is a full omni-channel solution that integrates both online and in-store sales processes into a unified customer journey that allows most of the purchase to be carried out at home, but also enables customers to seamlessly pick up and finish their purchase in-store if they so choose.

“Customer experience is the new battleground when it comes to winning customers, and automotive retail is no different,” said Andrew Tai, CEO at Motoinsight. “MotoCommerce has proven to be the leading solution for automakers and dealerships that believe they win by delivering transparency and convenience to customers. We’re proud to share Genesis Motors Australia’s vision in this regard.”

Genesis Motors Australia opened their Sydney retail boutique this week, featuring full omni-channel retailing capabilities. Australian customers can also now order their Genesis online at Genesis.com.

About Motoinsight

Motoinsight partners with automakers and dealerships to redefine automotive retail. Motoinsight’s flagship digital retailing platform MotoCommerce™ enables revolutionary omni-channel and e-commerce enabled car-buying experiences. Motoinsight solutions are used by nearly every automaker, over 1,000 dealership franchises and the largest lenders and insurance companies in North America. Motoinsight also operates a portfolio of owned and partnered automotive research and shopping websites, which includes experiences for brands like Consumer Reports, Globe Drive, Driving.ca, Black Book, Unhaggle and others. The company serves customers in the United States, Canada and Australia. For further information, visit motoinsight.com.

About Genesis Motors

Genesis is a global luxury automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of performance, design and innovation. Genesis strives to make a positive difference in the lives of discerning customers, thus becoming an important element of their lifestyle. Experience more at www.genesis.com

