JAIC and DSTA Forge Technology Collaboration

IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Singapore – Ahead of the Singapore Defence Technology Summit, the U.S. Department of Defense’s (DOD) Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC) and Singapore’s Defence Science and Technology Agency (DSTA) held a multi-day technology exchange to promote collaboration around Artificial Intelligence (AI), focusing on humanitarian assistance / disaster relief (HA/DR).

The Asia-Pacific is prone to natural disasters, such as earthquakes, tsunamis, tropical cyclones, flooding, landslides, and volcanic eruptions that affect millions of people every year. Responses to these disasters often involve many organizations and multiple countries. These missions challenge the community to advance the state of AI and learn how to operationalize and integrate technologies across international organizations. With AI-enabled HA/DR, the first responders and rescuers can better serve in those disaster-affected areas.

This partnership between JAIC and DSTA will foster the use of AI capabilities to enhance defense operations as well as help save lives and livelihood by reducing search and discovery timeframes, enabling more informed and timely resourcing decisions. In turn, more effective rescue and relief operations can be conducted during times of crisis when every moment counts.

This collaboration is the first step for the two organizations to share ideas and knowledge in an effort to push new, innovative AI-enabled applications.

While the exchange focused primarily on HA/DR, the two organizations also discussed possible future partnerships between the United States and Singapore to use AI in a variety of other areas of mutual interest.