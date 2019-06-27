Martech Firm Concep Launches 5th Annual Email Performance Benchmarking Report for Professional Services

A report on email marketing performance in professional services. Concep benchmarks 5 sectors in 3 regions to find the trends, top performers and impact of GDPR

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 27, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- For the fifth year running, marketing technology firm Concep has published its annual email marketing benchmarking report comparing email marketing performance in five professional services sectors.The report compares email campaign metrics for Consulting, Legal, Financial Services - including Accounting, Real Estate, and a group of other Professional Services Organisations such as Healthcare and Recruitment. The report reveals averages, by region and by sector for: deliverability, open rates, click to open and opt out rates. The findings are compared with last year’s metrics highlighting which sectors have improved the most.It’s also the first time the benchmarking report compares results by region: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. 2018 was an interesting year for email marketers in Europe as they prepared for GDPR. By looking at the impact of GDPR in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific the report highlights how the new data protection regulation affected different sectors within professional services.The report is based on an analysis of a weighted sample of 186 million emails sent over 2018 by Concep clients globally. This is a 52% increase in the size of the study compared to the previous year highlighting that email marketing is still very much a key communication channel in professional services.Concep’s automation solutions, which enable professional services firms to deliver more timely content, gain consent, or automate workflows, for example for event management, are also helping to drive higher volumes of more relevant emails.As more professional services firms shift their marketing focus to connect data from a range of technologies and integrate them with Concep’s technology, they are starting to see the benefit of more relationship intelligence, which is improving their communication with contacts.Also new to the report this year is a separate study on internal communications. An increasing number of organisations are using Concep’s marketing platform to communicate and manage different aspects of communication throughout the employee lifecycle, such as onboarding, compliance or internal events and training. The report compares metrics on how employee engage with internal email in different sectors and region.Finally, the report looks at different email tactics and practices in use within professional services to improve open rates and engagement and provides advice for improving metrics.Nicholas Chater has worked closely with some of Concep’s biggest clients for over six years now:“My role is to help our clients use our technology to achieve their goals and to get more from their investment. The benchmark report is a great tool - a starting point for clients to take a step back and reflect. It will help them think about how they can become more strategic or use technology more effectively to driver better outcomes and improve performance. It also highlights the fact that reporting and analytics play a key role in driving continual improvement – something all marketers should be striving for. The benchmark report is also opportunity to see which sectors are performing best in their email marketing and what we can learn from them.”If you would like to discuss how Concep’s marketing technology can help you automate, connect and communicate more effectively, contact us



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.