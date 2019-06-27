Recruiting for Good Launches Join the Pet Party

Making a Difference is Fun and Rewarding What Does Equality Look Like.... Participate Today

Recruiting for Good is generating proceeds to help fund causes; and making a difference fun by rewarding referrals to technical candidates with pet party perks.

Join the Pet Party ...Celebrating Happy Pets+Human Friends Democrats+Republicans have fun making a difference+enjoy pet party perks.” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (RG4) is generating proceeds to fund causes. And is launching " Join the Pet Party " to inspire participation by rewarding candidate referrals with fun perks for pets.According to Recruiting for Good, Founder Carlos Cymerman, “If you love having fun and making a difference; then participate in R4G to help your friends find kickass jobs, support causes, and enjoy pet party perks (dog sitting, toys, and training too)."2 Ways to Join the Pet Party1) Candidates refer themselves directly to find tech jobs (engineering or IT).2) Refer a co-worker, family member, or friend for a fulltime tech (engineering or information technology) position.Submit information or resume to Carlos(at)RecruitingforGood(dot); and when the staffing agency successfully helps the candidate land a great job (and after probation period). Recruiting for Good donates to a local cause, and rewards a fun pet perk.Carlos Cymerman, adds "The more referrals you make, the greater difference we make in the community, and the more chances you have to earn pet party perks."AboutRecruiting for Good is a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals kickass jobs they love, since 1998. Companies retain us to find them the best talent in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, and Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales. And generates proceeds for causes www.RecruitingforGood.com ; we reward referrals with awesome benefits, parties, and perks.R4G designated nonprofit is The Ed Asner Family Center whose mission is to promote self-confidence in differently abled individuals and bring balance and wellness to those individuals and their families. Delivering Camp Ed, enrichment programs, and mental health programs. To learn more visit www.edasnerfamilycenter.org

