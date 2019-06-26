THE DAILY LEADER: THURSDAY, JUNE 27, 2019

One Minutes (5 per side) Complete Consideration of H.R. 2722 – Securing America’s Federal Elections Act (Rep. Lofgren – House Administration) The Rule, which was adopted yesterday, provides for one hour of debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on House Administration. Possible Consideration of legislation related to the Humanitarian Assistance and Security at the Southern Border Act



