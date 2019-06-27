Red Hawk Realty Announces New Property Management Services to Assist with San Diego County Rentals

Red Hawk Realty

Premier California real estate company offers professional property management services for property owners and renters in San Diego.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Red Hawk Realty, an independent brokerage located in the San Diego backcountry, is pleased to announce their San Diego property management service to help renters and homeowners in the backcountry.San Diego backcountry communities like Julian, CA boast affordable real estate ($255/sq. ft. or 42% lower) and well below average rent ($1430 or 33% lower) when compared to metropolitan San Diego and the surrounding areas. In Julian, CA, the largest share of households have a property value in the $300k-$400k range. This means that prospective investors and tenants alike are flocking to San Diego backcountry communities for the financial upside. According to 2017 figures, 66.4% of housing units in Julian, CA were occupied by their owner - much higher than the 53% figure that applies to the greater San Diego County. Demand for rental and real estate properties in Julian and other backcountry communities continue to compound as young couples and families seek more affordable living costs.To meet this growing demand, Red Hawk Realty is investing in their property management services as an extension of their real estate brokerage. Property owners and investors in the San Diego backcountry will have smoother rental operations with new property management services from Red Hawk Realty. As the preeminent backcountry real estate brokerage, Red Hawk Real Estate specializes in managing both single-family homes, commercial properties, and large-scale 150+ acre properties. Property managers will be available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. That means 24/7 assurance that if a tenant has a maintenance problem, they will be able to receive fast, professional assistance to solve anything relating to safety or integrity.Star Benin, from Red Hawk Realty, has extensive experience in property management and runs all operations for the brokerage. Her dedication to high-quality property management spans over a decade and in 2019, she was chosen as the International Association of Real Estate Professional’s (IARP) “Spotlight of Success.”Donn Bree & the Red Hawk Realty team specialize in representing clients in the purchase and sale of land, ranch, environmental mitigation, residential, commercial and investment properties and offer assessment, valuation and independent consulting services. With a Ph.D. in Natural Sciences, Donn offers a distinct value with extensive knowledge of the biological environment, specific to geology, hydrology and vegetation. Red Hawk Realty has knowledgeable, professional agents who are highly proficient and offer guidance in market conditions, trends, inventory and local area information with a strong emphasis on high quality client services. Team members work together, enhancing accessibility and reliability. We know the backcountry and beyond!



