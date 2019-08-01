HouseMaster Recognizes 4 Charlotte Area Real Estate Professionals with 2019 Century Club Award

The Premier Property Solutions Team accepting their award. Brian Casper receiving his award.

Real estate veterans in community receive award for their commitment to exceptional service and professionalism

We have worked with these agents on hundreds of transactions – each and every time, they go above and beyond what is needed for their buyers and sellers” — Butch Upton, HouseMaster owner in Belmont, North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, NC, USA, August 1, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- HouseMaster Home Inspections serving Charlotte, North Carolina, recently presented four real estate businesses in the region with the company’s Century Club Award, which recognizes real estate service providers for their integrity and commitment to service while working with their customers and clients. Butch Upton, the owner of HouseMaster Home Inspections located in Belmont, North Carolina, presented the awards to each professional.Those honored include:● The Premier Property Solutions Team. Formed in 2015 by Nicole George alongside her husband Jeremy, PPS serves the greater Charlotte Metro, stretching down into South Carolina. Nicole and her team have soared to the top of their market center with over 100 transactions a year and over $30 million in volume. It became even more of a family affair when Nicole's brother Josh joined the team in 2016. Besides helping people to make their dream of home-ownership a reality, PPS also supports the local Charlotte charity, Joedance, which supports rare pediatric cancer research. With each home closing, PPS donates a portion of its proceeds to this group. As part of Joedance, they presented a $20,000 to Levine's Children's Hospital in 2018.“Our team's strength is definitely in the relationships that we form,” Nicole George said. “We have no interest in selling someone a house and calling it a day. We find true value in the organically formed relationships that stem from really getting to know clients, bringing value to them and, in turn, being a trusted resource.”● Brian Casper of Casper Realty Group (which is part of the Keller Williams Ballantyne Market Center, the most profitable Keller Williams Market Center in the world). Brian founded Casper Realty Group in 2013 after 15 successful years in the mortgage industry. In 2014, he received the Vane Mingle Rookie of the Year Award given by the Charlotte Regional RealtorAssociation. In 2018, Casper Realty Group took third place in the number of listings sold by a Keller Williams Ballantyne team. In the same year, the team took first place in the number of buying clients assisted by a Keller Williams Ballantyne team. By serving the Charlotte area for more than five years, Casper Realty Group has had the pleasure of serving 244 clients in both North and South Carolina for a total volume of more than $61 million. Brian enjoys serving his community through volunteer opportunities, including working with Habitat for Humanity and having served as a Pop Warner Football Coach for six years.Throughout his career in real estate, Brian has built a strong relationship with the home inspection company HouseMaster. “I love the way HouseMaster interacts with my clients, especially when reviewing the home inspection report. They explain their findings to my clients in a way that is easy to understand, and they take the time to answer their questions,” he said.● Brenda Shi of Keller Williams is a single family home expert. She is a top selling Charlotte agent, having sold over 65 percent more properties in Charlotte than the average agent. Brenda has sold homes for as much as $850,000 and her fastest selling home sold in 21 days. Brenda is an agent who sells homes for top dollar.● Jeannine Beert of The Allen Tate Company, who has been a top-performing real estate professional, flipper and home stager in the Charlotte market for the past 15 years. She’s been with Allen Tate, which is ranked top independently owned real estate firm in the Carolinas. Originally from Fairmont, Minnesota, Jeannine studied at Minnesota State before moving to Charlotte. She says she "wouldn't trust anyone else besides HouseMaster with her home inspections."

HouseMaster has been serving Charlotte and surrounding areas since 2001 and is considered one of the franchisor's top franchises in customer satisfaction and market share. Butch and Kathy Upton are leaders in the Charlotte community and throughout the HouseMaster franchise system.

"On behalf of the entire organization, we want to congratulate this entire group of real estate professionals on their success and achievements," said HouseMaster President and CEO Kathleen Kuhn. Butch and Kathy Upton are leaders in the Charlotte community and throughout the HouseMaster franchise system.“On behalf of the entire organization, we want to congratulate this entire group of real estate professionals on their success and achievements,” said HouseMaster President and CEO Kathleen Kuhn.For more information contact Jana Vinke at 704-846-7777 or jana.vinke@housemaster.com.About HouseMaster:Founded in 1979 and Headquartered in Somerville, N.J., HouseMaster is the oldest and one of the largest home inspection companies in North America. With more than 320 franchised areas throughout the U.S. and Canada, HouseMaster is the most respected name in home inspections. For 40 years, HouseMaster has built upon a foundation of solid leadership and innovation with a continued focus on delivering the highest quality service experience to their customers and providing HouseMaster franchisees the tools and support necessary to do so. Each HouseMaster franchise is an independently owned and operated business. HouseMaster is a registered trademark of HM Services, LLC.For more information please visit http://housemaster.com or call 732-469-6565.



