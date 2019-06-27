CROSTA FORNI CON CUCINA RECEIVES “BREAD OF THE YEAR” AWARD FOR ITS RYE BREAD WITH “IVORY COAST” CHOCOLATE

Crosta Bread Simone Lombardi, Head Pizza Maker with Giovanni Mineo, Head Baker, Crosta Crosta's"s Winning Rye Bread with "Ivory Coast" Chocolate Crosta's Head Baker Giovanni Mineo

The First Edition of Gambero Rosso"s “Italian Bakeries and Bakers” Guide Awards Crosta’s Bread Highest Honor—Three Loafs

Earning Gambero Rosso's three loafs rating is a testament to our extremely careful selection of stone-ground flour, strict adherence to artisanal production processes, and our passion for what we do.” — Giovanni Mineo, Head Baker, Crosta

MILAN, ITALY, June 27, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Crosta Forni con Cucina (“Crosta”) was awarded “Bread of the Year” for its rye bread with “Ivory Coast” chocolate from Gambero Rosso . Crosta’s head baker Giovanni Mineo received the award less than seven months after opening Crosta, a premier bakery in Milan where customers can enjoy bread, pizza, flatbread pizza and a selection of simple, tasty Italian dishes any time of day. The award is particularly important given the recent renaissance in Italian breadmaking and the rise of a new class of premier Italian bakers and bakeries. With Crosta having earned the top honor, it hopes to welcome and become a must-visit destination for foodies, travel writers, and casual gourmands from around the world hoping to savor the flavors of the emerging bread and bakery trends in Italian cuisine.The award was delivered as part of a presentation celebrating the publication of the first edition of the Gambero Rosso guide, “Italian Bakeries and Bakers.” For the discerning traveler hoping to take more than just a bite of the rich history of Italy, the guide offers a wealth of information and recommendations through an overview of the most notable bakeries in Italy sorted by region. It then awards each establishment a score ranging from one to three loafs. Of the 350 bakeries reviewed in the guide, only 36, among them Crosta, received the highest score of three loafs.In addition to rating hundreds of bakeries throughout Italy, the Gambero Rosso panel also handed out four noteworthy awards including: 1) “Fathers of Modern Baking,” an honor shared by the artisans responsible for the modern revolution of bread making in Italy: Eugenio Pol, Davide Longoni (Giovanni Mineo’s mentor), Ezio Marinato, David Bedu and Gabriele Bonci; 2) “Up and Coming Baker” to Gianluca Del Canto, Cofounder of Micro Panificio Mollica in Carpi, Modena; 3) “Bread and Territory” to Cappelletti & Bongiovanni in Davadola, Forlì-Cesena; and 4) “Bread of the Year” to Giovanni Mineo of Crosta in Milan.Upon receiving the award, Giovanni Mineo responded: “We are delighted to receive this award and be showcased in the inaugural Gambero Rosso guide dedicated to bakeries in Italy. This is an amazing achievement for all of us at Crosta, and especially rewarding since we only opened our first retail space less than a year ago. Winning the “three loafs” honor is a testament to our approach at Crosta: extremely careful selection of stone-ground flour; strict adherence to artisanal production processes; and a passion for what we do.”About Giovanni MineoGiovanni Mineo opened Crosta in the fall of 2018 alongside pizza maker Simone Lombardi and investor Giaime Cardi. His ability in breadmaking comes from years of training and the mentorship of Davide Longoni. Before opening Crosta, Giovanni founded the bakery of the penitentiary of Alessandria, which he then managed for two years. He was subsequently selected to open Panificio Italiano, Europe’s smallest bakery with a surface of only 135 square feet. Giovanni has also shared his loved for breadmaking with the next generation of bakers by teaching at the Food Genius Academy in Milan, and is a founding member of the Urban Agricultural Bakers movement, a group at the forefront of promoting a new wave of Italian breadmaking strictly linked to the fields where the grains are raised and to artisanal production processes.About Crosta ( www.crosta.eu Crosta opened its first retail location in December 2018 in the heart of downtown Milan’s Porto Venezia neighborhood. Crosta became instantly popular by offering customers a wide assortment of breads, pastries, pizzas and flatbreads at any time of day. The use of high-quality raw materials and ingredients, sustainable production processes, respect for the artisanal skills and traceability of the product are at the core of Crosta’s principles. Crosta’s baked delicacies and its curated selection of high-quality wines, beers, jams and chocolates sourced from local, Italian producers are available on premise and also as takeaway. Crosta’s social responsibility measures include fighting food waste and reducing the use of plastic. For location, hours and menu items, please visit https://www.identitagolose.it/sito/it/62/21234/ristoranti/crosta.html?p=0&hash-city=cs-city-milano&



