Mirabella Beauty Launches ‘Complete Face’ Skincare Collection; The Brand’s First Skincare Line

KANSAS CITY, MO, USA, June 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Professional beauty brand Mirabella has debuted its new skincare line, Complete Face; the first of its kind for the brand. The Complete Face collection features three products essential to proper skincare: a cleanser, toner, and daily moisturizer. Each made with skin-loving ingredients, the collection’s three-piece product offering aims to serve as a daily skin regimen that is effortless enough for a novice and dynamically effective for use by industry professionals.“With the support and overwhelming positive response following Mirabella’s complete product line rebrand over the last year and a half, I felt inspired to offer our customers a skincare solution that paired perfectly with our company’s mission and product offerings,” says Miranda Coggins, owner of Mirabella. “Using only the best skin-loving ingredients, I worked to develop a skincare line that would not only be beneficial to the health of the skin, but also minimize the steps associated with a daily skincare routine, as I have, myself, become overwhelmed by the product list and steps often associated with an ‘ideal skincare practice’. A three-piece collection seemed like the perfect answer.”With this key idea in mind, Coggins and her development and design teams constructed the collection that can be applied in a three-part system, 1-2 times daily, or used individually to achieve desired results.Gentle, hydrating cleanser suitable for all skin types. This soothing, creamy formula effectively removes makeup and cleanses the face without stripping the skin of its natural moisture.Moisturize, cleanse and tone with one product suitable for all skin types. This gentle, soothing formula calms sensitive skin and restores balance while maintaining natural moisture levels.Restore moisture and improve the appearance of skin with this age-defying daily moisturizer. This hydrating formula aids in reducing the appearance of fine lines and reinforcing the skin’s natural barrier to protect against harsh elements.###For more information, visit mirabellabeauty.com



