Consolidation is Changing the Pump Rental Industry

TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new analysis by Verify Markets shows the North American Pump Rental Market was valued at $2,380.0 million in 2018 and is expected to growth at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6% from 2018 to 2025. While still a highly fragmented market, the pump rental market in North America has been going through a process of consolidation during the last decade, where large national rental companies are acquiring regional competitors. The mergers and acquisitions have helped main players to grow inorganically and diversify their product offerings as well as provide a one-stop solution for clients across numerous industries.Some examples of consolidations that took place during the last two years include United Rentals’ acquisition of BarkerCorp and Thomson Pumps, and Sunbelt Rentals acquisition of Maverick Pump Services and APEX Pump and Equipment. Although the proportion of the market enjoyed by the larger players continues to increase, the top three companies still only account for over 40 percent of the estimated $2.4 billion pump rental market.Another important trend in the market is the increasing demand from the municipality and construction segments including dewatering projects, sewer bypass, and water/wastewater treatment construction and expansion due to urbanization, population growth, and rise in manufacturing activities. In 2015, about 81.7 percent of the total population in the United States lived in cities and urban areas. Projections estimate that the corresponding figure in 2025 will be 83.7 percent. The increasing pace of urbanization will lead to integration of core city centers with suburbs and daughter cities. The resulting expansion of city limits is pushing the demand for residential and commercial construction activities, as well as expansion of water/wastewater infrastructure. Currently, around 20 percent of the pump rental equipment is used by the construction sector. The demand for pump rental equipment is directly affected by the level of economic activity in this industry.Another stimulus for the market is the aging water and wastewater infrastructure. A considerable part of the drinking water and wastewater infrastructure in the U.S. is aging and overburdened. It is estimated that local governments spend $20 billion a year on capital sewer expenditures and $30 billion annually on O&M. Rental companies are benefiting from the increasing demand for maintenance and upgrade of the existing water infrastructure for rental pumps in sewer bypass and wastewater applications.Despite the market potential, rental companies will be deterred by stringent environmental regulations (specifically EPA Tier 4 implementation in the United States and the carbon tax in Canada), volatility of oil & gas prices, and intense competition in the industry. Additional regulatory burdens to hydraulic fracking activities is also expected to disturb the market by adversely affect the pump rental pricing or the demand for pump rental services.The North American Pump Rental Market report has been segmented by end user, suction size, and type. Main customers include construction, municipality, mining, oil & gas, industrial, and environmental remediation. The municipality and construction segments currently holds the vast majority of the pump rental market revenues.Some of the key companies covered in this report include United Rentals, Inc., Xylem, Inc., Ashtead Group plc (Sunbelt Rentals), Rain for Rent, and Thompson Pump & Manufacturing Co., Inc., This report provides an in-depth analysis of the overall North American Pump Rental Market. The report captures various market dynamics such as growth drivers, restraints, market revenues and forecasts, market trends, and the competitive landscape.A copy of the North American Pump Rental Market research report can be obtained at www.verifymarkets.com . Follow us for more updates on Twitter @verify_markets and LinkedIn . This report is part of Verify Markets’ Power & Machinery market research and consulting practice. Other power and machinery market reports:-North American Aerial Equipment Rental Market-Latin American Generator Set Market-North American Temporary Heating Market-UPS Rental Market: North America-North American Steam Boiler Rental Market-North American Temporary Cooling Market-Global Power Rental Market-North American Power Rental Market-Latin American Power Rental MarketVerify Markets’ research methodology consists of extensive primary interviews with key participants in the market along with secondary sources to validate our information. For more information on this report and other research (including custom reports and consulting), contact info@verifymarkets.com or call 210.595.6987.



