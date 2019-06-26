Rock Canyon Hardwood LLC Explains What are the Best Flooring Choices for Various Projects

LITTLETON, CO, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rock Canyon Hardwood LLC is a full-service flooring company with over 27 years of experience. Their sales staff and installers are very knowledgeable and take pride in helping each client specifically to meet and exceed expectations. Rock Canyon Hardwood fits various lifestyle needs and budgets. Offering comprehensive services for the home or business, Rock Canyon Flooring is a wise choice when you're investing in your flooring design needs.With so many flooring options, it can be challenging for home or business owners to know what options are best for them personally. Floors are a substantial investment for clients, and that's precisely why Rock Canyon Hardwood LLC offers their expert advice.Hardwood—Many varieties of wood to choose from and is durable although it will require some touch ups long-term. Hardwood is an excellent choice for resale value and is always on trendRefurbishing Hardwood—If you have hardwood that is discolored or damaged, refinishing, sanding and staining can bring its beauty backLVP (Luxury Vinyl Plank)—Looks like wood, at a lower cost and extremely easy to clean. It's also a great alternative to wood if you have pets or small children (spills and messes)Laminate—Looks like hardwood at a lower costTile—Large variety of sizes, colors, and materials, such as granite, marble, porcelain, travertine, and slateEngineered Wood—Looks like hardwood, but it's environmentally friendlierPrefinished Hardwood—Installed in natural state and sanding, staining and finishing are done onsiteRadiant Heat Cork—Warm insulator, natural material, eco-friendly and antimicrobialChoosing what flooring is best, depends on how high the traffic is in these areas, durability, your aesthetic preferences, temperature and weather resistant needs, desired longevity of your project, and your cost or budget.Rock Canyon Harwood's flooring services include hardwood installation, sanding, and finishing, refurbishing, staining with custom stain colors, staircases, luxury vinyl plank (LVP), laminate, tile, engineered wood, and prefinished hardwood. Rock Canyon Hardwood is a professional quality installation company. Craftsmanship and integrity are what their company was founded on, and Rock Canyon Hardwood does not use subcontractors. They take great pride in having in-house employees, which enables them to train and certify all of their staff properly. Additionally, Rock Canyon Hardwood is now offering Radiant Heat Cork.For Independence Day, they are offering a generous 20% discount on their client's flooring project. Contracts must be signed between July 1st - July 19th to qualify. In addition to the 4th of July sale, in June, July and August, Rock Canyon Hardwood is running a Summer Special! With any install purchase, clients can receive a free flush mount vent that adds beauty to their floors, provides ease of moving and sliding furniture, and matches the floor's appearance.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.