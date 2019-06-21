Rock Canyon Hardwood LLC is Honored to offer 20% off for their 4th of July Special

LITTLETON, CO, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rock Canyon Hardwood LLC is the premier flooring company serving the greater Littleton, Colorado area. For Independence Day, they are offering a generous 20% discount on their client's flooring project. Contracts must be signed between July 1st - July 19th to qualify.The Owner and CEO of Rock Canyon Hardwood has been in the hardwood flooring business for the past 27 years. His company, Rock Canyon Harwood LLC's primary services include hardwood installation, sanding, and finishing, refurbishing, staining with custom stain colors, staircases, luxury vinyl plank(LVP), laminate, tile, engineered wood, and prefinished hardwood.In addition to the 4th of July sale, in June, July and August, Rock Canyon Hardwood is running a Summer Special! With any install purchase, clients can receive a free flush mount vent that adds beauty to their floors, provides ease of moving and sliding furniture, and matches the floor's appearance.Rock Canyon Hardwood is a professional quality installation company. Craftsmanship and integrity are what their company was founded on. Rock Canyon Hardwood does not use subcontractors! They take great pride in having in-house employees, which enables them to train and certify all of their staff properly.Rock Canyon Hardwood LLC follows all guidelines for installing flooring in the state of Colorado, and they always install to manufacturer's specifications and standards. Rock Canyon Hardwood treats each client's home as if it were their own, making sure to protect and give every job their utmost attention to detail. Professionalism is what separates Rock Canyon Hardwood from other flooring companies.In honor of our military and first responders, Rock Canyon Hardwood LLC is very proud to offer a 20% discount to all military, police officers, firefighters, and additional public servants who qualify on a year-round basis.With the recent addition of a sales and executive team, Rock Canyon Hardwood is able to bring a well-managed, professional approach to every client's residential and business flooring needs within the city of Littleton and surrounding areas. This addition of professionals will provide prompt and attentive care to answer or address any questions or concerns that clients might encounter. Call Rock Canyon Harwood today to schedule your flooring project.Rock Canyon Serves the Following Areas: Arvada, Aurora, Centennial, Broomfield, Commerce City, Dupont, Eldorado Springs, Lafayette, Louisville, Westminster, Lakewood, Wheat Ridge, Agate, Bennett, Byers, Castle Rock, Deer Trail, Elbert, Elizabeth, Cherry Hills, Englewood, Franktown, Kiowa, Larkspur, Littleton, Louviers, Monument, Palmer Lake, Parker, & Sedalia.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.