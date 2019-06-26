Liechtenstein financial regulator approves the offering of ICONOMI securities

The essential ingredient of the prospectus is an issued Profit Participation Security, which gives the holders of the securities common shareholder rights.

Once again, ICONOMI is doing exactly as promised, offering its investors a safe, predictable, and trustworthy investment environment, while having their best interests in mind.” — Tim M. Zagar, Co-Founder & CEO at ICONOMI

VADUZ, LIECHTENSTEIN, June 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- ICONOMI today announced that FMA , the Liechtenstein financial regulator, officially approved the ICONOMI Prospectus . The essential ingredient of the prospectus is an issued security, the Profit Participation Security, which is establishing a clear legal environment and entitles the holders of the securities common shareholders’ rights.We have always aimed at providing our investors with the highest legal certainty and transparency, and we are confident our new corporate governance structure will achieve just that, explains Tim M. Zagar, Co-Founder & CEO at ICONOMI.There was a lot of work put in in the past months to ensure we deliver on the plans made in 2018 to enable ICONOMI token holders the option to actively participate in the governance of the ICONOMI platform as its legal owners.All holders of the securities will be entitled to common shareholders’ rights, such as voting rights and the right to participate in the net profit of the company. Moreover, the tokenization and listing of Profit Participation Securities will occur as soon as security token exchanges become operative.“Once again, ICONOMI is doing exactly as promised, offering its investors a safe, predictable, and trustworthy investment environment, while having their best interests in mind”, concludes Zagar.



