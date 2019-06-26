400 years has a date at Brooklyn Bridge Park

400 year anniversary of the first enslaved Africans arriving in the English colonies during 1619 will be commemorated on Pebble Beach at Brooklyn Bridge Park

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Don Victor Mooney, a resident of Queens, President, H.R. 1242 Resilience Project , will announced the date confirmed by Brooklyn Bridge Park officials to commemorate the 400 year anniversary of the first enslaved Africans arriving in the English colonies in 1619, and highlight the resilience and contributions of African Americans to the United States.Mooney's announcement coincides with the five year anniversary of his arrival in the Caribbean by rowboat from the coast of West Africa. Mooney followed one of the many transatlantic slave trading routes his ancestors endured, which countless numbers perished in the sea. With this feat, he became the first African American to row across the Atlantic Ocean. His row was to encourage voluntary HIV testing in memory of his brother who died from AIDS.H.R. 1242 was signed into Federal Law in 2018. Among other things, on the scheduled final day of the New York State Legislative session, the New York State Assembly voted 111 to 0 to established 400 years of African American History Commission. Historically this day also coincided with Juneteenth, which commemorated the June 19, 1865, announcement of the abolition of slavery in the U.S. State of Texas, and more generally the emancipation of enslaved African Americans throughout the former Confederate States of America. The bill passed the New York Senate earlier this month and is awaiting Governor Andrew Cuomo signature.June 27 - National HIV Testing Day11:00 amBrooklyn Bridge Park at Pebble BeachStreet parking on Plymouth and Main Street (Brooklyn side).On the the net:



