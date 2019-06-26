LyondellBasell Advances Crop Protection with New Hostalen High Density Polyethylene Grade

ROTTERDAM, the Netherlands, June 26, 2019 – LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB), one of the world's largest plastics, chemical and refining companies, is bringing to market the new Hostalen GF 7750 M3, a high density polyethylene (HDPE) resin. The new Hostalen grade has been enhanced to provide improved durability, processing capability and toughness balance that allows for the production of enhanced, tougher monofilaments for spinning high performing fabrics, especially anti-hail nets. In these applications, Hostalen GF 7750 M3 allows manufacturers to produce outstanding filaments to meet the challenging requirements for strong agricultural nets that will help protect crops, vegetables and fruits against insects and severe weather conditions. "The enhanced nets made using Hostalen GF 7750 M3 provide better resistance against the impact from hail storms and heavy loads of ice particles, which can help farmers better protect their harvests,” said Andreas Goeldel, Marketing Manager Textile and Injection Molding for Polyethylene Europe of LyondellBasell. “We are making use of the capabilities of the Hostalen ACP process to develop a number of benchmark grades for different end-use markets, including the agricultural sector.” LyondellBasell customers recognize Hostalen as the latest evolution of HDPE resins serving the agricultural market.

####

Editors Notes

About LyondellBasell LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB) is one of the largest plastics, chemicals and refining companies in the world. Driven by its employees around the globe, LyondellBasell produces materials and products that are key to advancing solutions to modern challenges like enhancing food safety through lightweight and flexible packaging, protecting the purity of water supplies through stronger and more versatile pipes, improving the safety, comfort and fuel efficiency of many of the cars and trucks on the road, and ensuring the safe and effective functionality in electronics and appliances. LyondellBasell sells products into more than 100 countries and is the world's largest producer of polymer compounds and the largest licensor of polyolefin technologies. In 2019, LyondellBasell was named to Fortune magazine's list of the "World's Most Admired Companies." More information about LyondellBasell can be found at www.LyondellBasell.com.