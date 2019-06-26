Ghana President receives UAE official

President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana has received Yacoub Yousef Al Hosani, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for International Organisations Affairs.

The meeting, which took place at the Golden Jubilee House in Accra, the two sides discussed means of enhancing bilateral relations between the UAE and Ghana.

Khalifa Yousef Mohammed Al Zaabi, UAE Ambassador to Ghana was also present during the meeting.

​



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.