SRL DIAGNOSTICS PLANTED MORE THAN 2000 TREES UNDER ‘PLANT FOR TRANSPLANT’ INITIATIVE

SRL Diagnostics initiative 'Plant for Transplant'

In June 2018,SRL Diagnostics launched an initiative ‘Plant for Transplant’ to combat air pollution. So far, more than 2000 trees have been planted.

NEW DELHI, INDIA, June 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- A clean environment is vital for living a healthy life. It plays an important role in the existence of life on earth and it helps humans, animals and other living things to grow naturally. We need to maintain and protect the originality of the environment to continue the life on the earth, as it is the only place where life exists. SRL Diagnostics firmly believes that each one of us is responsible for conservation of nature and can make a difference by doing our bit towards it.Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Reetesh Sharma , Director and Head Nephrology and Kidney Transplant Department , Asian Institute of Medical Science Faridabad, said, “Earth is the support system of humanity and life as a whole. Fighting for the conservation of environment shouldn’t be just a one-day affair. As a moral responsibility, we all should work together with love and diligence to safeguard our planet every day for the future generation.”Leading by example, in June 2018, SRL Diagnostics launched the one-of-its-kind initiative to combat air pollution called ‘Plant for Transplant’. Ensuring effective implementation, SRL Diagnostics collaborated with SankalpTaru Foundation, which is an IT enabled NGO that helped in planting the saplings.Speaking about the initiative, Vikram Ahluwalia, Director – Marketing, SRL Diagnostics said, “SRL Diagnostics strongly believes that maintaining the environmental integrity is the duty of every individual within the society. Treading on this line of thought, SRL Diagnostics embarked on a journey of social initiative “Plant for Transplant” to support the social cause of Go Green and to combat air pollution and uplift rural communities. As a part of this initiative, we plant one fruit-bearing tree for each life saved after successful organ transplant in the name of the doctor who prescribed tests at SRL Diagnostics. The same tree is then donated to the underprivileged farmer, which can be tracked on google map, along with the periodic updates on its growth and benefits. So far, more than 2000 trees have been planted under this initiative.”Under this initiative, SRL diagnostics is planting a tree for each life saved after a successful organ transplant. SRL Diagnostics donates a “Fruit Bearing Tree” to a poor farmer in the name of prescribing doctor. As the tree grows, the household enjoys all the benefits of the tree such as fruits, fodder for animals and is motivated to take care of the tree because of the shared benefits. The NGO geo-tags all trees by creating a unique QR code to track the growth and health of the trees. This ambitious initiative is an effort to improve the quality of air and to uplift and assist the rural communities.The organization is not just planting trees, but is also changing lives through regenerative agriculture. This way we awaken a passion among people to work towards sustainable agricultural practices, restoration and conservation of areas with fewer plantations.SRL Diagnostics is thankful to its partners for their support. As each plant grows, we are maximizing socio-environmental impact and successfully fighting back pollution and strengthening the livelihood of poor farmers to create a rich bio diverse ecosystem.



