FIFA World Cup winner Christian Karembeu to change the sports sponsorship industry.

BECKENRIED, UNITED KINGDOM, June 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Swiss-based digital sport sponsorship marketplace https://sponsor.online/, which was launched at the beginning of this year and is already used by over 150 professional football clubs and 50 global brands, is excited to announce a prominent new investor and advisor, Christian Karembeu (48), a former World and European Champion who will strengthen the Swiss platform team with immediate effect.

SPONSOR.ONLINE is revolutionising the sports sponsorship industry. ‘In today’s highly complex, extensively technology-driven environment, making something simple and easy to use is the key to success,’ says Karembeu. Further principles of the platform are fairness and transparency.

The 53 times French international is convinced of the success of the digital sport sponsorship marketplace, explaining: ‘SPONSOR.ONLINE will help the sports industry to take the financial streams to a completely new level by making the existing market more efficient, reducing transaction costs and even creating new market possibilities.’

The platform already serves more than 150 professional football teams from Europe and represents over 50 global brands that are active in football sponsorship. ‘There are plenty of new clubs and sponsors following every week; there are more and more sponsorship contracts being signed and the total value of inventory offered is growing every day,’ continues Karembeu. ‘We have the potential to change the world here, and I would be more than happy to share my passion with other investors who want to join us on our journey.’

About Sponsor.Online

SPONSOR.ONLINE is a digital marketplace for sport sponsoring, where professional football clubs and brands connect with each other. The company was founded in Switzerland in 2017.



