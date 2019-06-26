There were 684 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 156,628 in the last 365 days.

Poverty Reduction and Growth Trust-Review of the Interest Rate Structure-Postponement

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. Finance Dept.

Publication Date:

June 26, 2019

Electronic Access:

Summary:

This paper proposes to postpone the deadline for the next interest rate review by six months in light of the timing of the second stage of the Low-Income Countries (LIC) Facilities Review, and to maintain the zero percent interest rates applicable to ECF, SCF and ESF balances for this period.

Series:

Policy Paper No. 19/021

English

Publication Date:

June 26, 2019

ISBN/ISSN:

9781498321365/2663-3493

Stock No:

PPEA2019021

Price:

Free

Format:

Paper

Pages:

4

