Poverty Reduction and Growth Trust-Review of the Interest Rate Structure-Postponement
International Monetary Fund. Finance Dept.
June 26, 2019
Free Full Text.
This paper proposes to postpone the deadline for the next interest rate review by six months in light of the timing of the second stage of the Low-Income Countries (LIC) Facilities Review, and to maintain the zero percent interest rates applicable to ECF, SCF and ESF balances for this period.
Policy Paper No. 19/021
English
June 26, 2019
9781498321365/2663-3493
PPEA2019021
Free
Paper
4
