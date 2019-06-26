Poverty Reduction and Growth Trust-Review of the Interest Rate Structure-Postponement

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. Finance Dept.

Publication Date:

June 26, 2019

Electronic Access:

Free Full Text. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

Summary:

This paper proposes to postpone the deadline for the next interest rate review by six months in light of the timing of the second stage of the Low-Income Countries (LIC) Facilities Review, and to maintain the zero percent interest rates applicable to ECF, SCF and ESF balances for this period.