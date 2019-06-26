THE DAILY LEADER: WEDNESDAY, JUNE 26, 2019

Complete Consideration of H.R. 3351 – Financial Services and General Government Appropriations Act, 2020 (Rep. Quigley – Appropriations)

The Rule, which was adopted today, allows for no further general debate, made in order 46 amendments, and allows for amendments to be offered en bloc. A full list of amendments can be found here.

As of tonight, the House has completed debate through Pascrell Amendment #10. Members are advised that they should be prepared to offer their amendment at the appropriate time tomorrow.