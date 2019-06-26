Hoyer Statement On House Passage of Emergency Border Supplemental

“Tonight, the House passed a bill to address the urgent humanitarian situation at our border that this President created with his deeply flawed policies. We must meet our responsibility to ensure the humane treatment of children and families in U.S. custody, and this legislation further strengthens protections for those individuals and increases accountability. The Senate ought to take up this bill immediately or incorporate these critical provisions into their own version. The House has acted, and I hope the Senate will work with us to send the President a bill without delay.”