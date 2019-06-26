There were 690 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 156,636 in the last 365 days.

Hoyer Statement On House Passage of Emergency Border Supplemental

WASHINGTON, DC — House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today after the House passed an emergency supplemental appropriations bill to provide humanitarian assistance for children and families at the border: 

“Tonight, the House passed a bill to address the urgent humanitarian situation at our border that this President created with his deeply flawed policies.  We must meet our responsibility to ensure the humane treatment of children and families in U.S. custody, and this legislation further strengthens protections for those individuals and increases accountability.  The Senate ought to take up this bill immediately or incorporate these critical provisions into their own version.  The House has acted, and I hope the Senate will work with us to send the President a bill without delay.”

