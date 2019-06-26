MyPhonePouch Receives Gold Level Mom’s Choice Award

MyPhonePouch earns Mom's Choice Awards Gold Seal Allison Santini wearing her patent-pending invention, MyPhonePouch How to wear MyPhonePouch

The Mom’s Choice Awards Names MyPhonePouch Among the Best in Family-Friendly Products

Designed for women and girls whose outfits often have inadequate or no pockets, this practical pouch can be worn by anyone of any age...” — Allison Santini

SUWANEE, GA, USA, June 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mom’s Choice Awards® has named MyPhonePouch among the best in family-friendly media, products, and services. The MCA evaluation process uses a propriety methodology in which entries are scored on a number of elements including production quality, design, educational value, entertainment value, originality, appeal, and cost.

"We are thrilled to earn the Gold Level Mom’s Choice Awards Honoring Excellence seal of approval,” says

MyPhonePouch Inventor, Founder, Owner, CEO, Allison Santini. “We know all the great things the MCA does to

connect consumers, educators, and caregivers with the best products and services available for families and we are honored for the recognition of MyPhonePouch.”

To be considered for an award, each entrant submits five (5) identical samples for testing. Entries are matched to evaluators in the MCA database. Evaluators are bound by a strict code of ethics not only to ensure objectivity but also to ensure that the evaluation is free from manufacturer influence. The five evaluations are submitted to the MCA Executive Committee for final review and approval.

"Our aim to introduce families and educators to best-in-class products and services,” explains Dawn Matheson, Executive Director of the Mom’s Choice Awards. “We have a passion to help families grow emotionally, physically and spiritually. Parents and educators know that products and services bearing our seal of approval are high-quality and also a great value. The MCA evaluation program is designed to incorporate the expertise of scientists, physicians, and other specialists; but we also engage parents, children, educators, and caregivers because they are experts in knowing what is best for their families.”

The patent-pending invention of Allison Santini, MyPhonePouch is a unique innovation in phone carrying solutions. This soft, stretchy, comfortable pouch is worn tucked over any snug, sturdy waistband to instantly add multiple pockets to the user’s outfit. Designed for women and girls whose outfits often have inadequate or no pockets, this practical pouch can be worn by anyone of any age to reduce the stress and frustration associated with a misplaced, dropped, lost, or sat-on cell phone. MyPhonePouch can be worn with a variety of outfits including leggings, yoga pants, sweats, shorts, skirts, slacks, jeans, pajamas, and other garments. Available in different colors and sizes, MyPhonePouch stays on with a clever counterweight design so no clips, straps, or belts are required to hold it on.

Alternatively, MyPhonePouch can be used to carry a small medical device, emergency medication or other essential items that one needs to have on their person at all times and can’t risk accidentally sitting on or leaving behind. In the event of an emergency situation, MyPhonePouch can be used for self-defense as a striking tool. With a single quick motion, the user can pull the pouch out of their waistband and hit an assailant multiple times with the weighted end of the pouch.

About MyPhonePouch, LLC

Founded in 2017 by Inventor, Owner, and CEO, Allison Santini, MyPhonePouch, LLC is a privately-owned company headquartered in Suwanee, GA. MyPhonePouch is an innovative, patent-pending cell phone holder accessory that keeps the user’s cell phone hands-free secure and accessible on their hip. A sleek, streamlined, highly versatile phone carrying solution, MyPhonePouch can be worn at home, at work, at the gym, practically anywhere the user needs to carry their phone with them, which is practically everywhere. MyPhonePouch is committed to Made in the USA and is currently manufactured in metro-Atlanta, GA.

About the Mom’s Choice Awards®

The Mom’s Choice Awards® (MCA) evaluates products and services created for children, families, and educators. The program is globally recognized for establishing the benchmark of excellence in family-friendly media, products, and services. The organization is based in the United States and has reviewed thousands of entries from more than 55 countries. Around the world, parents, educators, retailers and members of the media look for the MCA

mother-and-child Honoring Excellence seal of approval when selecting quality products and services for children and families. Learn more about the Mom's Choice Awards by visiting their website: www.momschoiceawards.com

For more information visit: www.myphonepouch.com or contact Allison Santini at 833-746-6724 or hello@myphonepouch.com

Watch How to Wear MyPhonePouch



