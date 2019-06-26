The Perfect, Inexpensive Vegan Plant Protein for the Human Diet

Colorado vegan Pinto Bean Cowboy's Pie (50% pinto beans) Vegan Italian Cannellini Bean Quiche with Hazelnut Canellini Bean Fennel Pesto using tofu as the bean carrier Cuban Black Bean Polenta Loaf with sweet and Source savory Picadillo Sauce

Health conscious consumers cutting back on meat are looking for natural, healthy, inexpensive vegan protein options and chefs/cooks are looking for solutions.

BOULDER, CO, US, June 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Are you attempting to consume more plant proteins as part of a healthy diet or a chef looking for a simple, high quality, inexpensive, and high protein solution, but don’t know where to start? Do you know how to calculate how much protein you need for your body weight? The answer is simple and approachable regardless of your culinary skills or food budget.The sustainable perfect plant protein for human consumption and rarely seen, if ever, on commercial food service menu as a center plate entrée are pulses (beans, peas, and lentils). As a professional chef and vegan since 1976 only once did a restaurant serve me pulses and only after returning the cup of vegetables poised as the entrée. Pulses are often served with meat but not in place meat as an entrée. There are two reasons why.• Chefs and general public are not generally aware of the dynamic nutritional value of beans andpulses as a “Balanced Protein”• Chef’s and cooks have not yet learned how to translate low perceived value beans intosavory slice-able high value nutrient protein.Pulses Superior Source of Protein.• One (1) cup cooked pinto beans has 15 grams of protein or 25% of daily requirement for 150 lb. person• Superior Source of complex carbohydrates, dietary fiber & Fat• Combined with a grain, beans are a complete protein• Beans are sustainable source of protein nourishing the soil with nitrogen• Easy to prepareCooking technique solutionsBeans need one or more plant based carrier ingredients to give them texture and binding qualities to create a slice-able entrée protein. A firm polenta with roasted chopped nuts is a good example of a slice-able protein. Beans work well in plant and meatloaf (vegan or with meat). In working and developing a few plant based cooking techniques to integrate pulsed into center plate entrees I have come up with some simple solutions exemplified in the pictures.How does one calculate their daily protein needs?The American Dietetic Association (ADA) formula is: Divide your body weight in pounds (i.e. 150 lbs.) by 2.2. (kilogram) which is 68 kilograms. Multiply that number by .8. We need .8 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight. Your protein need would be 54 grams of protein. The fifteen grams of protein in a cup of pinto beans covers 25% of the protein needs for the 150 lb. person.The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization bean supportThe UN FAO believes that pulses are the sustainable protein for humanity, especially 3rd world countries, and food security and sustainability. The UN FAO declared 2016 The International Year of The Pulse and February 10th, 2019 the first International Day of the Pulse in its support of pulse education. Lux International stated that plant protein has a 9% potential growth rate over the next 40 years and the increase in plant based burgers is confirmation.For more information on how to ingrate beans into your vegan or traditional meat menu as a center plate entrée go to American Natural Foods.org , a non-profit whose mission is plant-based culinary education, and contact Chef Ron Pickarski who 46 years a professional chef and 43 years a vegan chef for help. Chef Pickarski is a vegan Culinologist, consultant, and president of Eco-Cuisine, authored 3 books on vegan cuisine, and won 7 medal (gold, silver, and bronze with vegan cuisine at the International Culinary Olympics. His recent Book “The Classical Vegetarian Cookbook for Professional Chefs and Inspired Cooks” is available at www.eco-cuisine.com He currently works with the Colorado Dry Bean Board developing beans as center plate entrees.



