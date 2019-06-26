Intermap® Releases NEXTApp™ to Enhance its Worldwide Telecom Solution Suite

3D image of an urban environment with a 5G viewshed

NEXTApp is Powered by NEXTMap® Elevation Data with Unmatched Global Resolution and Acuity; Over 75 Countries Already Covered with High-Resolution Data

DENVER, CO, USA, June 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Intermap Technologiesannounced today the release of NEXTApp, a set of online analytical applications specifically for wireless network planning. NEXTApp is now available as part of Intermap’s Telecom Solution Suite of global data and analytics. Intermap has contracts with two major telecom carriers to use NEXTApp for wireless infrastructure planning and microwave link analysis starting in July 2019. NEXTApp includes RF coverage analysis and microwave link planning tools over a high-resolution data layer.Intermap has been providing wireless planning tools and rich datasets for the telecom industry since 2008. NEXTApp is part of Intermap’s new Telecom Solution Suite, which includes access to both the analytic applications as well as up-to-date high-resolution NEXTMap data in a user-friendly interface. NEXTMap is Intermap’s global 3-dimensional dataset, the largest of its kind in the world, and includes Digital Surface Model, Digital Terrain Model and Clutter Data. With the launch of the NEXTApp platform into Intermap’s Telecom Solution Suite, Intermap plans to be the first to combine multiple analytic tools and access to global data into a single, easy-to-use, web-based application.Access to high-acuity data is critical for RF modelling and line-of-sight applications such as 5G connections, since mm-wave frequencies cannot pass through objects. Network planners and RF engineers around the globe require up-to-date and accurate data for wireless backhaul planning, including selection and placement of equipment. Intermap’s Telecom Solution Suite is compatible with all major network planning applications. The combination of detailed clutter data with terrain information allows customers to get an accurate, 3D, real-world model of microwave and mm-wave signals. The product is updated continually to ensure the latest information is available to subscribers of the service. Intermap has implemented a production infrastructure that can handle the vast amounts of geospatial data and continual updates required by the industry. Plans include completing the entire globe in early 2020. Nationwide datasets for over 75 countries have been completed in the last four months.“We are excited to add NEXTApp to our Telecom Solution Suite,” said Patrick A. Blott, Chairman & CEO of Intermap. “A critical component is our continually updated highly accurate resolution dataset. We aspire to deliver maximum value to our customers, and, with this new application, we will provide our customers with updated and fast access to actionable information anywhere on the globe.”Intermap’s Telecom Solution Suite is available now. To learn more, visit:About Intermap TechnologiesHeadquartered in Denver, Colorado, Intermap (TSX: IMP) (ITMSF: BB) is an industry leader in geospatial intelligence solutions. These geospatial solutions are used in a wide range of solutions, including, but not limited to, location-based information, risk assessment, geographic information systems, engineering, utilities, global positioning systems, oil and gas, renewable energy, hydrology, environmental planning, land management, wireless communications, transportation, advertising, and 3D visualization. Intermap generates revenue from three primary business activities, composed of i) data acquisition and collection, using proprietary, multi-frequency, radar sensor technologies, ii) value-added data products and services which leverage the Company’s proprietary NEXTMap database, together with proprietary software and fusion technologies, and iii) commercial applications and solutions, including a webstore and software sales targeting selected industry verticals that rely on accurate high-resolution elevation data. The Company is a world leader in geospatial data management and processing, including fusion, analytics, orthorectification, and has decades of experience aggregating data derived from a number of different sensor technologies and data sources. For more information, please visit www.intermap.com



