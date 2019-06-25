First U.S. Smart High-School Campus Is NOW Accepting Applications for its First Freshman Class

First US Smart High-School Campus-Private School with In-School Residence

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- While high schools around the U.S. search for innovative ways to educate their students, the International School of Science, Technology, and the Arts (ISSTA) is taking the next giant step in education; “fully” integrating technology into STEM education while students will enjoy living in a green university-style campus equipped to provide a myriad of student services to help them succeed.ISSTA’s mission is simple: To foster a positive learning environment using cutting-edge technology, encouraging student curiosity and creativity while being encouraged to seek out new challenges, in a sustainable/green learning environment. ISSTA will prepare students to be responsible and contributing leaders in tomorrow’s international workforce.“As the first U.S. Smart high-school campus, ISSTA will integrate state-of-the-art smart building technologies, security, energy, water, resources, transportation, waste collections, and services,” said Dr. Jorge Diaz, Founder and CEO of ISSTA. “The term ‘smart school campus’ connotes the creation of an infrastructure to conduct activities to protect and secure students, including shared situational awareness and enabling integrated operational actions against cyber incidents and other crimes. A smart school campus uses digital technologies for information and communication technologies to enhance quality and performance of school services, to reduce cost and resource consumption, and to engage more effectively and actively with its students and staff.”ISSTA is the first transformative high school bridging the gap between public and private, allowing everyone to experience the future by making a difference today.ISSTA offers a residential, international, and multilingual university preparatory American high school program, providing a rich technological and excellent academic learning environment.It is no secret to parents with Gen Z children that they learn differently. Born using technology and social media, they use social media and technology consistently throughout their day. At ISSTA, the entire campus will be designed using state-of-the-art technology. Classrooms will be configured for maximum use of the latest technology. Instead of carrying heavy backpacks with books, students will read them on tablets.“It is time to have a school that allows students to learn the way they learn best,” Dr. Diaz said. “Generation Z is our future, and we must prepare them for a global marketplace “today”. As recently as 2018, American students ranked 38th in the world in math. In a knowledge-based, global economy, education is more important than ever, and we can’t afford for our students to continue losing ground. There was much thought on how to set ourselves apart from the traditional boarding school, and the general public or private high school. “The vision for the school is to truly immerse our youth in an extended university style environment,” he said, “where students would fulfill fundamental academic objectives, but also begin their future in the present.”With an esteemed faculty, students at ISSTA will have the opportunity to select from three rigorous curricula: the Advanced Placement Diploma Program (AP), the Advanced International Certificate of Education Program (AICE), or the International Baccalaureate Program (IB).ISSTA’s technology plan is based on extensive research on how Generation Z students learn and how they spend their time. Imagine traveling to another country and experiencing their culture from the classroom using Virtual Reality. Students wearing Smart Glasses, the entire campus Wi-Fi connected, and teachers well-versed in this innovative teaching environment bring together all of the needed educational programs, outstanding teachers, and experiences to create the high school of tomorrow, today.“ISSTA prides itself on the novel and unique competitive advantage it will provide to a global student population,” said Dr. Diaz. “The realization of the ISSTA project is to build a high school with all the elements of an academically rigorous institution, where a diverse student population will learn in a technologically advanced, green, university-campus environment.”The International School of Science, Technology, and the Arts was created by Dr. Diaz to prepare students today for the global economy. Dr. Diaz is a former U.S. Department of Education Program Director, an International Educator, Edupreneur, and Futurist, who brings over 25 years of education experience including supervising, training, mentoring staff, and teaching. His vision of ISSTA as the school of tomorrow, today, was created to improve on today’s struggling education system.Retired Ambassador Charles Ray, Chair of the Board, a 30-year veteran of the US diplomatic service, who is familiar with the challenges diplomats and international business people face in educating their children, said, “ISSTA is the kind of school I wish had been available to me when I had to send my children away to school. A curriculum that combines technology, science, and the arts, in an environment that fosters creativity and innovation, is essential to set students on the path, not just to future employment, but to make them better international citizens in an increasingly globalized world.” Ray is working to make the international diplomatic community in the United States aware of this outstanding new educational opportunity.ISSTA’s first campus will be located in Orlando, Florida and provide on-campus living, community engagement, and amazing extracurricular opportunities close to Disney World, Universal Studios, Sea World, and the Kennedy Space Center, among many others.ISSTA is currently accepting applications for its first freshman class. Become a part of the inaugural class. For more information got to https://www.myissta.org For more information contactDiane LeoneDiane@SocialReels.com



