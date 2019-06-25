Dr. Hadi Rassael explains latest hair transplantation techniques

Cosmetic surgeon Dr. Hadi Rassael provides professional insight into the latest hair transplant methods and techniques.

CHEVY CHASE, MARYLAND, USA, June 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- From strip excision harvesting to follicular unit extraction, hair transplantation methods have progressed extensively since modern techniques were established in Japan in the 1930s. Further evolving in the United States in the 1950s and, again, in the late 1980s with the introduction of stereo-microscope use and micrografts, Dr. Hadi Rassael provides a closer professional look at the latest advances in the field."Well into the 2000s and, indeed, even in the most recent years, new advances are still being made in hair transplantation," reveals Dr. Rassael , himself an expert in the field.The surgeon is also an authority on liposuction, abdominoplasty, breast augmentation, facial cosmetic surgeries, non-surgical rejuvenation, laser treatments, dermal fillers, Botox and other neuromodulators, and various anti-aging treatments.Turning attention back to hair transplants, Dr. Rassael explains that established, so-called lateral slit and sagittal incision techniques remain the go-to methods for the majority of today's hair transplant procedures. Most surgeons, he says, will employ a combination of both methods to ensure the best results."Once sufficient donor hair has been harvested, either by strip harvesting, or newer follicular unit extraction techniques, the transplantation process itself can begin," Dr. Rassael reveals. While less-invasive, the latest follicular unit extraction techniques are more time-consuming and, thus, more costly. "Accordingly, strip harvesting remains the most common method used today," he adds.Most commonly employed to treat male pattern baldness, hair transplantation may also be used to address lost or lacking eyebrows, eyelashes, and facial or body hair, as well as to fill in hair loss caused by scarring as the result of accidental injury or surgery.Asked about the future of hair transplant techniques and technology, Dr. Rassael points toward the possibility of what has been referred to as hair multiplication by researchers."Research into dermal papilla cells and stem cells," he adds, wrapping up, "suggests that, in coming years, we may see successes in treating baldness via hair multiplication, or 'hair cloning,' in addition to current, well-established hair transplantation techniques."A well-respected physician and cosmetic surgeon for more than 20 years, Dr. Hadi Rassael is the founder of Millennium Medical, based in Montgomery County, Maryland. The practice boasts an extensive array of treatment options, including cosmetic surgery, Botox, fillers, laser treatments, and cosmetic dermatology. To learn more about Dr. Hadi Rassael and Millennium Medical, visit https://www.anythingcosmetic.com/



