Dr. Hadi Michael Rassael reflects on career path and professional highlights

Dr. Hadi Rassael

Physician Dr. Hadi Michael Rassael offers a closer look at his medical training and decades of subsequent experience in the field of medicine.

CHEVY CHASE, MARYLAND, USA, May 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Focused on both surgical and non-surgical cosmetic medical procedures primarily in and around the northwest Washington, D.C., neighborhood of Chevy Chase, Dr. Hadi Michael Rassael provides a closer look at his career, now spanning several decades and fully dedicated to his passion for only the most detailed and meticulous surgeries and procedures.Following years of intensive, hands-on training, passionate physician, surgeon, and cosmetic medicine specialist Dr. Hadi Michael Rassael boasts a 15 year long career in the field and is today at the helm of Millennium Medical, located in Montgomery County, Maryland. "I've always harbored a deep desire to become a surgeon," he reveals, "even well prior to first qualifying as a physician."While completing his graduate work at Georgetown University, one of the world's leading academic and research institutions, Dr. Hadi Michael Rassael quickly became involved in research projects surrounding so-called microsurgical techniques. He would shortly turn to focus, particularly, on those tied to ENT, a medical specialty dealing with complaints of the ear, nose, and throat.This, following his general surgery training, would lead Dr. Hadi Michael Rassael to undertake a fellowship at the Armed Forces Institute of Pathology where he would focus on conditions of the head and neck. Located in the grounds of the Walter Reed Army Medical Center, the Armed Forces Institute of Pathology is a United States government institution concerned with pathology, diagnostic consultation, medical research, and education.An ever-growing passion for especially detailed, most meticulous surgery, however, would see the doctor's focus switch to cosmetic medicine. "Driven by my artistic tendencies and thanks in no small part to the American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery, I was able to lend my surgical know-how to the field of cosmetic medicine," explains Dr. Hadi Michael Rassael.More than two decades later, today, the cosmetic surgeon is founder and head of Millennium Medical, based in Friendship Village, Maryland, close to the town of Chevy Chase. Combining modern technology and true expertise, Dr. Rassael and his team offer cutting-edge breast augmentation, face-lift surgeries, abdominoplasty, hair restoration procedures, liposuction, and more.Dr. Hadi Michael Rassael also bears a thorough knowledge and many years of experience in cosmetic fillers, so-called neuromodulators, non-surgical and surgical rejuvenation procedures, and a whole host of further anti-aging, radiofrequency, and laser treatments.To learn more about Dr. Hadi Rassael and Millennium Medical, please visit https://www.anythingcosmetic.com/about-the-practice/



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.