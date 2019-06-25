There were 658 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 156,607 in the last 365 days.

Canada : 2019 Article IV Consultation - Press Release; and Staff Report

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. Western Hemisphere Dept.

Publication Date:

June 25, 2019

Electronic Access:

Free Full Text. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

Summary:

Growth has slowed to a more sustainable level and financial vulnerabilities have eased. But risks remain. Household debt is high, the United States–Mexico–Canada Agreement (USMCA) awaits legislative approval, and ongoing trade tensions between the United States (U.S.) and its major trading partners are weighing on the global outlook.

Series:

Country Report No. 19/175

English

Publication Date:

June 24, 2019

ISBN/ISSN:

9781498321006/1934-7685

Stock No:

1CANEA2019001

Price:

$18.00 (Academic Rate:$18.00)

Format:

Paper

Pages:

71

