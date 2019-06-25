Canada : 2019 Article IV Consultation - Press Release; and Staff Report

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. Western Hemisphere Dept.

Publication Date:

June 25, 2019

Electronic Access:

Free Full Text. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

Summary:

Growth has slowed to a more sustainable level and financial vulnerabilities have eased. But risks remain. Household debt is high, the United States–Mexico–Canada Agreement (USMCA) awaits legislative approval, and ongoing trade tensions between the United States (U.S.) and its major trading partners are weighing on the global outlook.