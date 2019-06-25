Canada : 2019 Article IV Consultation - Press Release; and Staff Report
International Monetary Fund. Western Hemisphere Dept.
June 25, 2019
Growth has slowed to a more sustainable level and financial vulnerabilities have eased. But risks remain. Household debt is high, the United States–Mexico–Canada Agreement (USMCA) awaits legislative approval, and ongoing trade tensions between the United States (U.S.) and its major trading partners are weighing on the global outlook.
Country Report No. 19/175
June 24, 2019
9781498321006/1934-7685
1CANEA2019001
$18.00 (Academic Rate:$18.00)
Paper
71
