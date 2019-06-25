Phaze Concrete Discusses How Drivers Can Keep from Becoming Distracted in Constructions Zones

Phaze Concrete and fellow construction companies are cautious of distracted drivers, but this is how drivers can help.

CEDAR CITY, UTAH, USA, June 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Distracted driving, at one time or another, to one degree or another, happens to everyone. Whether it is a personal issue that takes your mind off driving, or a screaming child, distractions are everywhere. Fortunately, most people learn to deal with distractions in a safe and careful way. Yet, even the best drivers can become distracted in construction zones. After all, there is a lot going on and sometimes, certain factors of construction processes can catch people off guard. However, distractions not only put you at risk, but also the people who are working in the construction zones Phaze Concrete is keen on helping both fellow construction companies and the public stay safe. Thus, Phaze Concrete wants to educate people on the best practices to adhere to when traveling through construction zones. Sometimes, the unexpected happens, but if you are following these anti-distraction tips, you can have a chance to react.Slow DownEveryone has places to be. There are not a lot of people in the world who do not understand that everyone has commitments. However, going through construction zones is a constant area of the unexpected. There are people dangerously close to the cars and there are machines that could malfunction. Plus, yes, there is human error, on both ends. People, both driving and working can have an accident. Yet, by slowing down, you greatly decrease the chance that an accident, should it occur, will turn into a tragedy.Increase Your Following DistanceLeaving plenty of room between you and the car in front of you is essential to keeping from becoming distracted. Often, construction zones force drivers to stop or slow down at random intervals. By leaving plenty of room between your car and other vehicles, you are ready for quick stops and other hazards.Pay Attention to Road SignsRoad signs are put up for a reason. Unfortunately, sometimes, it seems that drivers think the road signs are lying. When asked to get into another lane, it is best to do so as soon as possible. Yet, some drivers try to wait until they have only feet of road left before complying. That is dangerous for everyone involved; construction workers, the car trying to get over, and other cars. The best way to quell this distraction, for yourself or from other drivers, is to listen to road signs and follow their directions immediately. That way, there will be plenty of time for you and others to keep everyone safe.In summation, Phaze Concrete understands that distracted driving happens. Even though we all try to avoid it, it is sometimes inevitable. Therefore, the best that people can do is to focus their full attention in situations that are extremely perilous. This includes while driving through construction zones. Remember, everyone in that construction zone is responsible for everyone else. We have to all work together to ensure construction zones are productive, but safe environments.



