President arrives in Luanda

Luanda, ANGOLA, June 25 - The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, returned late Tuesday afternoon to Luanda after having made a two-day working visit to the province of Huíla. ,

On his arrival in Luanda, the Head of State, accompanied by the First Lady, Ana Dias Lourenço, received warm greetings from the Minister of State for the Social Area, Carolina Cerqueira, from the governor of Luanda, Luther Rescova, among other entities.

During his stay in the province of Huíla, João Lourenço met with members of the provincial government and held talks with local community figures, where he listened to points of view and contributions, in the spirit of an open presidency.

During the visit, the Head of State witnessed the inauguration of the first public hemodialysis center in Huila, equipped with state-of-the-art technology, which will serve 74 patients / day.

