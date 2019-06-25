LunarGlo Lights Make the Apple Festival an After Dark Stand Out

Event organizers credit LunarGlo solar powered lights in their portable restrooms as making the Apple Festival cleaner, brighter and more enjoyable for all

“Once people experience what a big difference our solar powered porta-john lights make, they never want to go back to the “dark ages”.” — Judy Barton

ELKHART, IN, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the festival and outdoor event season now in full swing, LunarGlo solar powered lights are helping make these venues brighter, cleaner and safer around the world. LunarGlo president Judy Barton said, “Once people experience what a big difference our solar powered porta-john lights make, they never want to go back to the “dark ages”.Illustrating this difference from an event organizer’s perspective, Jeff Kitson, Executive Director of the Nappanee Area Chamber of Commerce said, “The Nappanee Apple Festival has had LunarGlo solar powered lights in our portable restrooms for several years now. It makes our event stand out by how clean and bright our portable restrooms are after dark. We have limited access to public restrooms and with over 100,000 visitors to our festival, the lights make the evening more enjoyable for all. I would highly recommend installing LunarGlo solar lights where ever you need light. They are amazing, durable and bright.” The preferred portable restroom supplier for the Nappanee Apple Festival is J&K Septic in New Paris, Indiana.Rex Barton, LunarGlo’s co-founder added, “We know safety is another important consideration in an event organizer’s decision to require reliable, automatic solar lighting products in their porta-johns and wash stations. Their attendees don’t consider this kind of lighting to be a luxury; it’s a necessity.”About LunarGlo, LLC:With several years of engineering, design and development work in the area of high quality solar lighting solutions, LunarGlowas formed to manufacture and supply LunarGloSolar Lights to specifically meet the needs of the portable restroom industry. Made in the USA, with the highest quality components, LunarGloSolar Lights are fully automatic, power washable, operate for up to 80 hours on a single charge, and are backed by a full two-year warranty. Other LunarGloproducts now include the LunarVent solar powered vent fan, as well as mounting hardware to adapt LunarGloSolar Lights a wide variety of applications including pier lighting, garden, walk-way, and patio lighting. Complete details can be found at www.lunarglo.com



