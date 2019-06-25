cPacket Networks to Offer Cloud Visibility Service with Amazon Virtual Private Cloud Traffic Mirroring

New cCloud Solution Provides Customers Access to Network-Level Packet Data for Performance and Security Monitoring

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- cPacket Networks , a leading provider of next-generation network performance/security monitoring and packet brokering solutions, has launched the cCloud cloud-based network visibility-as-a-service (VaaS) offering by working with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and leveraging the traffic mirroring feature offered by Amazon Virtual Private Cloud (Amazon VPC).



“While many of our customers are migrating workloads to the cloud, until now it happened to be a black-box for them, from a performance and security perspective. The cPacket solution builds on Amazon Virtual Private Cloud (Amazon VPC) traffic mirroring to remove blind spots, provide complete visibility, and make the cloud transition smooth for our customers,” said Brendan O’Flaherty, CEO of cPacket Networks.



Without the rich insights of packet data, full visibility is compromised as today’s log-based tools have several limitations. The traffic mirroring service is a new feature available as part of Amazon VPC, designed to more easily provide deep network traffic visibility. Traffic mirroring duplicates the traffic from Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) instances within an Amazon VPC and forwards it to performance and security monitoring tools. Because traffic mirroring is built in Amazon VPC, it removes the need for AWS customers to deploy an ad-hoc forwarding agent in each of their Amazon VPCs for every monitoring tool they have. cPacket cCloud allows deep inspection, threat investigation, performance, and capacity planning.



“cPacket’s cCloud solution for Amazon VPC comprises of cClear-V, cVu-V, and cStor-V series cloud-native instances which provide a complete visibility service chain including virtual packet brokering, packet data capture, analysis and storage, and single pane of glass analytics across the hybrid environment,” said Ron Nevo, CTO of cPacket Networks.



With cPacket’s new cCloud offering, customers can natively replicate and monitor network traffic to their tools within their Amazon VPC, and further cut the complexity and cost of using forwarding agents or container-based sensors. The result is simplicity, elasticity, and cost savings.



The new solution is now available for demonstration and will be available on AWS marketplace in near future. To learn more, visit www.cpacket.com .



About cPacket Networks

/EIN News/ -- cPacket Networks enables organizations around the world to keep their business running. Leading enterprises, service providers, and governments rely on cPacket solutions for improved agility, higher performance, and greater efficiency.

cPacket delivers visibility you can trust through network monitoring and packet brokering solutions to solve today’s biggest network challenges. Our cutting-edge technology enables network and security teams to proactively identify issues in real-time before negatively impacting end-users. Only cPacket inspects all the packets delivering the right data to the right tools at the right time and provides detailed network analytics dashboards. Our solutions are designed to overcome scalability issues and reduce troubleshooting time. The result: increased security, reduced complexity, lower costs, and a faster ROI.

Learn more at www.cpacket.com , the cPacket blog , or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn , and Facebook .

Media Contact:

Nadeem Zahid

nadeem.zahid@cpacketnetworks.com

650-316-2234



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.