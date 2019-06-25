National Association of Black Journalists Invites Dr. Kela Henry to Author Showcase at Miami Convention and Career Fair

#NABJ features NIA & THE NUMBERS GAME, A Teenager's Guide to Education, Relationships & Sex by Dr. Kela Henry at this year's premier gathering from August 7-11

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Press Announcement from KeyMedia Public Relations FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Dr. Kela Henry (aka Dr. Kela) and her debut book “Nia & The Numbers Game: A Teenagers Guide to Education, Relationships & Sex” are going to the NABJ19 Authors Showcase. This year the panel had dozens of entries of outstanding books to pick from, and “Nia & The Numbers Game” was among them. The books were judged by a team of experienced NABJ members on compelling subject matter, writing style, relevance and uniqueness. This year’s theme is Fight The Power: Press Forward with Passion and Purpose.Released on BTH Creations LLC , a new imprint started by Dr. Kela, “Nia & The Numbers Game: A Teenagers Guide to Education, Relationships & Sex” is part novel, part self-help guide, and aims to teach teenage girls about decision-making. Growing up is a confusing, and often lonely experience. Shining a much-needed light into this darkness is Nia (Swahili for purpose), whose journey to adulthood is fraught with all the struggles of adolescence. Readers follow Nia, a typical African American girl, on her life’s journey. Nia’s troubles with her divorced and rule-oriented parents, her entrance into puberty, her relationships with both friends and boyfriends, and her academic ambitions are a lens through which readers can understand their own personal development. From changes in her body, to the joy of first love, to the pressures to have sex and on top of all that, applying to college, the book explains to readers how everyday choices directly impacts one’s future. Although Nia makes mistakes along the way, Dr. Henry stresses the importance in how Nia considers and thinks about her actions rather than acting impulsively.The 2019 NABJ Annual Convention & Career Fair is the premier venue for journalism education, career development and networking opportunity that draws leaders in journalism, media, technology, business, arts and entertainment. Over 3,000 of the nation’s top journalists, media executives, public relations professionals and students will gather in Miami, beginning August 7-11. Dr. Kela’s Author Showcase will be Thursday, August 8 at 4:00 PM in the Royal Ballroom 4 of the convention hotel, the JW Marriott Turnberry Resort and Spa in Adventura, Florida. Scheduled to be interviewed by renowned San Francisco journalist, Barbara Rodgers, formerly one of the most recognizable newscasters on KPIX-TV and currently a host of Comcast Newsmakers California, Dr. Kela will also be selling and signing books.About the Author / BTH Creations LLC: Dr. Kela Henry graduated from the Medical College of Pennsylvania-Hahnemann School of Medicine in 1999 before returning to her home state of Georgia and completing her residency program at the Medical College of Georgia, Augusta. She specializes in family medicine and runs a successful practice in the metro Atlanta area, which is part of the Emory Healthcare System. Dr. Henry is an advocate for all teenage girls with a focus on the African American communities. BTH Creations LLC is a new publishing imprint formed by Dr. Kela Henry. The goal is to inspire and motivate teenage girls to own their education and to find the resources they need to have the life they dream of living, no matter what their circumstances. Please visit DrKelaHenry.com for more information.About KeyMedia Public Relations: Located in New York City, KeyMedia Public Relations is a results-driven, boutique PR firm and Production Company owned and operated by Denise Marsa. The company provides a full spectrum of services, ranging from creative and strategic to advisory. The focus is on arts & entertainment, health and wellness and non-profit.



